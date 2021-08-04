LOVELL, Maine — This August, the Friends of Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will raffle off 10 signed Stephen King books.
Tickets went on sale on Aug. 1 with an online live drawing at noon on Sept. 1. Tickets will cost $15 for one, $30 for three, and $10 for each ticket thereafter.
One winning ticket per individual. If your draw name is drawn a second time, it will be put it aside, so buy tickets for friends and family. The library will choose the title of the book.
Tickets will be available at the library, through friendsofhobbslibrary.org via PayPal and at the Arts and Artisans Fair on Aug. 21 at New Suncook School in Lovell.
All proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.