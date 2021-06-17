LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell will be hosting radio journalist and author Abdi Nor Iftin, as the featured speaker (following the annual meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, June 23, at 7 p.m.
Join via Zoom as Iftin, author of the award-winning memoir, "Call Me American," shares the true story of his heroic survival in war-ravaged Mogadishu and his incredible journey to a new life in America, where he eventually settled in Maine.
Born in Somalia in 1985 to nomadic parents, Iftin survived famine, war, and child soldiering. Thanks to the movies available to him in Mogadishu, he taught himself English by watching American action films, earning the nickname Abdi American. Incredibly, Abdi was able to dispatch stories about his life to a series titled “Messages from Mogadishu” on American Public Media. Eventually, his stories were shortlisted for Peabody Awards in 2016. These stories were also picked up by NPR, the BBC and This American Life.
In an amazing stroke of luck, Iftin won entrance to the United States in August 2014 in the annual visa lottery, though his route to America — ending in a harrowing sequence of events that nearly stranded him in Nairobi, Kenya — did not come easily.
"Told simply and well,” said Jane Constantineau, reviewer for The New York Journal of Books. “Iftin’s story explains the incredible bravery and hope necessary to live in the crosshairs of war and to find a way out.”
Go to hobbslibrary.org for more information and for the Zoom link to this free event or call the library at (207) 925-3177.
