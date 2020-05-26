SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University inducted 39-student-athletes into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society in a virtual ceremony on May 8. Among those was former Kennett High standout Aaron Lamar.
Lamar, a junior from North Conway, is majoring in civil engineering.
“One of the signature events on the Western New England athletes calendar each year,” the school’s website states, “the Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society recognizes college students that are significant contributors to their team and display leadership while maintaining a 3.4 or higher grade point average through their junior and/or senior years. Additionally, candidates must have an endorsement from their head coach and be of good moral character.”
Lamar, who was one of six Golden Bears from the football team, was endorsed by his Coach Jason Lebeau.
“Aaron has grown tremendously over the last few years and has become a team leader both on and off the field,” said Coach Lebeau. “His grit and determination has allowed him to become a significant contributor on the field while still maintaining high academic standards. Aaron will continue to find success because he pushes himself every day to be the best he can be.”
Lamar was named All-Commonwealth Coast Conference last fall when recorded 64 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Lamar was named to the Academic All-CCC Team his sophomore year.
He was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team in November.
Lamar is also active in community service as the football team works with Revitalize CDC to repair homes of less fortunate families in Springfield.
