NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — US Biathlon has announced the roster for the Pre-World Cup Training Camp in Vuokatti, Finland, as well as the rosters for the first two IBU Cup competitions of the 2022-23 season. Three-time Olympian Sean Doherty of Center Conway has once again been named to the squad.
"As we head into a new season, we are thrilled to see so many new faces accompanying our veteran athletes on the World Cup and IBU Cup rosters," said US Biathlon Director of High Performance Lowell Bailey. "It will be an exciting start to the season."
The Pre-World Cup Camp began Sunday with athletes training ahead of the first BMW IBU World Cup races in Kontiolahti, Finland, beginning Nov. 29.
The men’s roster includes Doherty and 2022 Olympic teammates Jake Brown (Saint Paul, Minn.) and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.). They will be joined by Vaclav Cervenka (Grand Rapids, Minn.) and Vincent Bonacci (Salt Lake City, Utah).
Brown and Schommer are pre-qualified for the World Cup team. Doherty placed second in the mass start at last month's Martin Fourcade Summer Biathlon Festival.
Doherty is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Doherty had a breakout season in 2013, winning a gold and two silver medals in the IBU Junior World Championships, the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event. It marked the first time in U.S. biathlon history any athlete (youth/senior) had won three individual medals in World Championship competition. He was the most decorated athlete, male or female, at those championships.
The women’s roster is led by Olympians Deedra Irwin (Pulaski, Wis.) and Joanne Reid (Grand Junction, Colo.), along with Chloe Levins (Rutland, Vt.),Kelsey Dickinson (Winthrop, Wash.) and Tara Geraghty-Moats (West Fairlee, Vt.), an overall World Cup winner in Nordic combined.
Irwin, who placed seventh in the individual race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is pre-qualified for the World Cup team.
The final roster for the first two BMW IBU World Cups of the season will be announced at the end of the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.