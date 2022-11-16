NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — US Biathlon has announced the roster for the Pre-World Cup Training Camp in Vuokatti, Finland, as well as the rosters for the first two IBU Cup competitions of the 2022-23 season. Three-time Olympian Sean Doherty of Center Conway has once again been named to the squad.

"As we head into a new season, we are thrilled to see so many new faces accompanying our veteran athletes on the World Cup and IBU Cup rosters," said US Biathlon Director of High Performance Lowell Bailey. "It will be an exciting start to the season."

