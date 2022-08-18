DJ Shaw wins at Oxford Plains; Gabe Brown runs third

Center Conway’s DJ Shaw (center) won his third Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race of the season on Saturday night by taking the checkered flag in the 150-lap tune-up for the Oxford 250 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway. Fellow Center Conway resident Gabe Brown (left) was third, right behind Trevor Sanborn of Limerick, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

OXFORD, Maine — Center Conway’s DJ Shaw (center) won his third Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race of the season on Saturday night by taking the checkered flag in the Spencer Paving Group 150, the final tune-up for the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Fellow Center Conway resident Gabe Brown was third, right behind Trevor Sanborn of Limerick, Maine.

