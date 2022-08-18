Center Conway’s DJ Shaw (center) won his third Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race of the season on Saturday night by taking the checkered flag in the 150-lap tune-up for the Oxford 250 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway. Fellow Center Conway resident Gabe Brown (left) was third, right behind Trevor Sanborn of Limerick, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OXFORD, Maine — Center Conway’s DJ Shaw (center) won his third Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race of the season on Saturday night by taking the checkered flag in the Spencer Paving Group 150, the final tune-up for the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Fellow Center Conway resident Gabe Brown was third, right behind Trevor Sanborn of Limerick, Maine.
Shaw started 12th in the final race before the 49th annual Oxford 250 on Aug. 28. Making just his second start in an all-new race car, he bounced back to the front after being dragged down to 18th in the running order after 60 laps by a slow car ahead of him in the outside lane.
“DJ dug in and climbed back into the top 10 by the 70th circuit and got into a podium spot with about 25 laps remaining,” the Dale Shaw Racecar Facebook page stated.
Brown earned his second podium finish in two nights of Super Late Model racing, driving the Dale Drew Racing 50 to a third-place finish at Oxford after driving his family’s 61 car to that same position on Friday night in Granite State Pro Stock Series action at Claremont Speedway Motorsports Park. Gabe currently ranks third in the PASS North Super Late Model title bout.
Brown posted to Facebook: “Decent weekend behind the wheel, finished (third) behind the wheel of the 61 family-owned car at Claremont, and (third) in the DDR 150 at Oxford. Really happy with the car we have brought to Oxford this year and I’m really looking forward to the 250 in a couple of weeks! I can’t thank my guys enough for sticking with me, they work so so hard and Continue to show the strength of our team.”
The Oxford 250 event is worth $25,000 (plus any lap money earned) to the winner on Aug. 28. The 250 event is also a part of the PASS National Championship Series, which is currently led by DJ Shaw. Four races remain in that title contest, with Thompson’s World Series and White Mountain’s Fall Foliage weekend joining the big 250 and another race at Oxford during October rounding out that schedule.
Shaw has three Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model wins so far this season – with one victory at each of the tracks remaining on the PASS National Championship schedule, not to mention a $10,000 Late Model score at WMMP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.