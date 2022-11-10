BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University football team won its fourth-consecutive game Commonwealth Coast Conference game by beating Nichols College 27-14 at the Dr. John W. Winkin Complex on Saturday. It turned out to be a record-setting day for a former Fryeburg Academy standout.
Junior linebacker Tucker Buzzell was the anchor yet again of the Eagles’ defense as he put together a 16-tackle performance, as well as recording a sack in the game. As a result, Buzzell broke the single season total tackle record, previously held by Stephan Dance (103 in 2013), as he currently sits with 106 on the season.
Buzzell, the son of Rick and Jacki Buzzell of Lovell, Maine, also set a new mark for assisted tackles in a season as well with his 10 assisted tackles on the day to give him 61 on the year. The previous mark of 54 was held by Dance since 2013.
Buzzell has been named Commonwealth Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week three times this season. On Oct. 31, he finished the week with a game-high 15 tackles in Husson's first program victory over Western New England University. Buzzell also recorded his third-straight game with an interception giving the junior four on the season while also registering a sack in the victory.
Buzzell is majoring in sport management.
In 2019, he played in eight games as a freshman; recorded 42 tackles, including 26 solo and 16 assisted; and tallied 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
In 2020, the fall season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Last year, Buzzell appeared in 10 games as a sophomore; finished fourth in the Commonwealth Coast Football Conference and first on the team with 85 tackles; recorded 48 solo and 37 assisted tackles; and tallied 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
He picked off two passes for 97 yards including a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown against UMass Dartmouth in the season opener on Sept. 4. He was named Husson Eagle of the Week on Sept. 5; earned Commonwealth Coast Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 26; was selected to the Commonwealth Coast Football Conference All-Conference First Team at linebacker; and was named to the Commonwealth Coast Football Conference Fall All-Academic Team.
