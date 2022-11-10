BANGOR, Maine – The Husson University football team won its fourth-consecutive game Commonwealth Coast Conference game by beating Nichols College 27-14 at the Dr. John W. Winkin Complex on Saturday. It turned out to be a record-setting day for a former Fryeburg Academy standout.

Junior linebacker Tucker Buzzell was the anchor yet again of the Eagles’ defense as he put together a 16-tackle performance, as well as recording a sack in the game. As a result, Buzzell broke the single season total tackle record, previously held by Stephan Dance (103 in 2013), as he currently sits with 106 on the season.

