CONWAY — After clinching the Granite State Pro Stock Series championship with one race to go in the season, Center Conway’s Gabe Brown capped off his dream season by winning the finale — the King’s Electric 100 at Claremont Motorsports Park on Oct. 17.
For Brown, 19, the son of Tiffany (Foster) and Gene Brown in Center Conway and his team, it was their third race win in the series this season.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Brown said by phone on Wednesday. He’s spending a non-racing weekend for himself, at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., taking in the Xfinity 500 as a guest of driver Alex Labbe.
“Alex drove our car at Loudon (last summer),” Brown said. “It should be a fun weekend.”
There were a lot of fun weekends for Brown and the Car No. 61 crew of his crew of Cody LaBlanc, Miles Chipman, Phil Butterfield, Dalton Myers, Alex Kidder, Dave Weir and his dad, Gene Brown. The team only finished out of the top seven just once all season.
“They were amazing all season,” Brown said. “We had a team that could compete this year, and we had mostly the same crew back, which helped a lot. This is big for all of us.”
Brown also thanked the team’s sponsors Dale Shaw Race Cars (Dale, Steph and DJ Shaw); R & B Drywall (Bradley Brown and Robin Foster Brown); North Conway Incinerator (Kathy Garland); E & R Excavation (Eddie Davidson and Wendy Lovejoy Davidson); CC Russo (Eric Russo); Firm Foundations (Chris Foster); Pork’s Dump Truck Service (Elwin King and Janel King); FLD Drywall (Forrest Locke); and newest sponsor Lucy’s Ice Cream (Dale Drew and Amy).
The team opened up a 34-point lead in the championship race earlier in July when Brown won his first Super Late Model race on Saturday when he drove to victory lane in the $10,000 GSPSS Granite State Nationals at Claremont Motorsports Park in Claremont.
Brown ended up winning the title by 90 points. He won the final two races of the season, securing the title at Lee USA Speedway in the Russ Conway Oktoberfest on Oct. 4, and then winning capping the season in Claremont.
“That’s quite a bit when maximum points for a race it 50 points,” he explained.
So, heading into the final race on Oct. 17, he could have taken things easy and essence took a victory drive, but Brown put the icing on his season with dominating performance and the win. He took the lead early, took the checkered flag and brought home the $4,000 winner’s check.
Jeff Brown of Short Track Scene described the race well.
“The Center Conway driver was fastest in time trials but started fourth after the pre-race redraw. Casey Call led the field to green and quickly found himself under attack from Brown, local favorite Luke Hinkley, and outside polesitter Cody LeBlanc. The four leaders swapped positions in the opening laps, with LeBlanc and Brown each finding their way to the point.
“But it was Brown who had the most sticking power, driving away after a lap-34 caution flag. Two lapped cars posed a threat to Brown’s advantage, but neither interfered with the race for the lead.
“With no more caution flags to slow the pace, Brown set sail for the checkered flag, taking his second straight GSPSS win and sweeping the year’s two visits to the series’ home track.”
“We had a really good year,” Brown said. “I had a good feeling all year. We won against the best, it feels great.”
He added: “I’m thankful for everything that everyone has done for me this year. My mom, my dad — everyone that has made this possible. It’s insane.”
Brown, a 2019 Kennett High graduate, started racing Go Karts at Richmond Karting Speedway in Richmond, Maine and Oxford Plains Speedway at the age of 11. He posted 50-plus wins in the Karts including 27 wins between OPS & RKS in one season.
In September of 2018, Brown became the youngest track champion in Oxford Plains Speedway history — which spans more than six decades — clinching the Super Late Model title in Oxford, Maine.
Now, he might be the youngest champion of the Granite State Pro Stock Series.
Brown and his crew will be honored at the annual awards banquet in January, where he should receive both a large trophy and a sizeable check for his accomplishment.
In a season of many highlights, Brown said one stands above the rest.
“Definitely picking up that first win and that $10,000 check,” he said, smiling. “It was also great to close with a win.”
Brown will be busy in the shop this winter, tearing down and rebuilding the race cars and preparing for next year. He has not yet released his plans for the 2022 season other than he’ll head to North Carolina in March for a few races, but admits he “can’t wait to race again.”
