PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Department of Athletics last week announced the winners of its major awards for the 2021-22 academic year, honoring 10 students for their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and within the greater Plymouth community. Tamworth’s Kim Bowles was selected as the Janet Nell Female Athlete of the Year.

Bowles, who was hired as a middle school mathematics teacher at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School last Tuesday night by the Bartlett School Board, had a stellar career for the Panthers. Last fall she led the women's cross-country team to its first-ever Little East Conference Championship while personally capturing the individual title – also a first for the women's program.

