PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth State University Department of Athletics last week announced the winners of its major awards for the 2021-22 academic year, honoring 10 students for their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and within the greater Plymouth community. Tamworth’s Kim Bowles was selected as the Janet Nell Female Athlete of the Year.
Bowles, who was hired as a middle school mathematics teacher at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School last Tuesday night by the Bartlett School Board, had a stellar career for the Panthers. Last fall she led the women's cross-country team to its first-ever Little East Conference Championship while personally capturing the individual title – also a first for the women's program.
Crowned the LEC Runner of the Year and named to the All-LEC First-Team, Bowles finished a program best 49th at NCAA Division III East Regionals. Her efforts helped the Panthers to a 14th place team finish, also a program record. Bowles was the top Plymouth State finisher in six of seven races, placing second in the other race, while finishing among the top 20 percent of the field in five races.
A champion in the classroom as well as on the course, Bowles also became the first ever USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete across both the men's and women's programs.
The awards, presented annually, honor former coaches and educators who were pioneers in the development of physical education and athletics at Plymouth State. The 10 winners represent the best of more than 700 students who were involved with Panthers' athletics as student-athletes or support staff members during the 2021-22 school year. The award winners, selected following a vote by the head coaches and department administrators, will be honored on campus in the fall.
"This past year has been filled with success and award recipients in every sport," said Director of Athletics Kim Bownes. "As we recognize our department award winners, I want to say how proud I am of these men and women for all they have done and continue to do to make our department and institution the great place that it is."
