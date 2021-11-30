PLYMOUTH — Kim Bowles closed out her sensational running career for Plymouth State University women's cross-country team on Nov. 13 when she placed 49th overall and was the top finisher among Little East Conference competitors at the NCAA Division III East Regional Championships at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Bowles, 21, from Wonalancet, who will graduate early next month, made her mark in athletics in Plymouth, where she ran cross-country, indoor and outdoor track for the Panthers and was her school’s top distance runner each of the past three years.
It’s been an amazing run, literally.
In her first collegiate meet in 2019, Bowles, a 2018 Kennett High graduate, won the Charger Classic race when Panthers swept the podium at Colby-Sawyer. Bowles's time of 20:43 held off a teammate, senior Haley Dennis, by three seconds, as the Panthers cruised to victory in the three-team meet.
Bowles was named the first recipient of the Bernie and Eileen Livingston Coach’s Award in 2020. Presented by the White Mountain Milers, Bowles received a $3,000 scholarship to continue her education.
“Kim is the ultimate student-athlete,” Bernie Livingston, who coached Bowles in cross-country and track, said. “She takes her academics just as seriously as her athletics. She got a perfect 4.0-grade point average this semester. She’s just a great kid, who works hard and wants to be a (math) teacher and each one day. She’s minoring in coaching at Plymouth. My hope is that she’ll come back to the valley and teach and coach when she graduates.”
Bowles led the Panthers in each of the six meets in 2019 and shattered the school record in cross-country running at the Little East Conference Championship by 23 seconds to finish fourth in 19:07.66 in the 5K race. The Panther's third-place team finish marked the second time in the top three in program history.
Bowles then established a new school record in the 6K to lead the Plymouth State University women's cross-country team to a 30th place finish at the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship at Pickard Fields on the campus of Bowdoin College on Nov. 16, 2019. Battling low temperatures and competition that included six nationally ranked programs, Bowles finished in 23:53.80 to top her own program record of 23:59.00 set on the same course the previous October.
In her final season with the Panthers, Bowles has been the consummate leader both on and off the cross-country course. On Oct. 30, she won the individual title to help PSU capture its first Little East Conference championship at the LEC women's cross country championships hosted by Castleton University in Castleton, Vt.
Bowles won the race by 15 seconds in 20:45 to become the first team’s first individual conference title along with being part of the school’s first team conference crown. Plymouth’s previous best individual finish was a third-place showing in 2017.
PSU took team honors by a point over Eastern Connecticut State.
For her efforts, Bowles was selected as the LEC Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week.
A week later, the awards continued to come for the soft-spoken Bowles. She was crowned the LEC Women's Cross Country Runner of the Year.
At the NCAA Division III East Regional Championships, Bowles covered the 6K course in 24:55, running a 6:43 per mile pace to finish 49th.
Plymouth was 14th overall out of 29 teams in the meet which was won by Tufts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.