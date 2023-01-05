CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team has once again been forced to get creative with another slow start to winter and not much help from Mother Nature.

Coach Steve Vosburgh and his troops have been making the most of the white stuff wherever they can find it. The team was able to get on snow in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Dec. 19. During the holiday break, the Eagles traveled to find snow, training for skate skiing in Whitaker Woods on Dec. 26; heading to Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch to ski classical and sate on Dec. 29; and returned Great Glen on Monday morning for more of the same.

