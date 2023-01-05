Junior Carli Krebs takes off from the starting line at the NHIAA Division 1 Nordic Championship girls classic race at Great Glen Trails on Thursday. Krebs won the race with a time of 14:32. Later in the day, she won the skate race, too. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Carli Krebs takes off from the starting line at the NHIAA Division 1 Nordic Championship girls classic race at Great Glen Trails on Thursday. Krebs won the race with a time of 14:32. Later in the day, she won the skate race, too. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team has once again been forced to get creative with another slow start to winter and not much help from Mother Nature.
Coach Steve Vosburgh and his troops have been making the most of the white stuff wherever they can find it. The team was able to get on snow in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Dec. 19. During the holiday break, the Eagles traveled to find snow, training for skate skiing in Whitaker Woods on Dec. 26; heading to Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch to ski classical and sate on Dec. 29; and returned Great Glen on Monday morning for more of the same.
Vosburgh and Assistant Coaches Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe have 13 student-athletes (eight girls and five boys) out for the program this winter, which is up from last season when there were nine girls and just one boy. Kennett, hopefully, will be able to post a team score for the boys this winter. Four boys need to finish a race for that to happen.
Numbers out for cross-country skiing have been in a study decline in recent years. There were 21 girls out for the high school team in 2018 and just 10 boys, including no freshmen.
Girls out for the team include seniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Maura Taylor; sophomores Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski; and freshman Molly Rodriquez.
Boys out this winter include seniors Willem Badger and Kyle Stearns; juniors Gabriel Freedman and Joey Nichipor; and freshman Finn Lajoie.
Last winter, the Kennett girls turned in a dominating performance in the classical ski race March 17 and that paved the way for the Eagles to win the Division I Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails, which did a remarkable job of putting on a race given the recent warm and wet weather. Krebs enjoyed a true daily double winning both the classic and the afternoon skate races.
Kennett skied to the title with 757 points to top Hanover, 722, while Keene rounded out the podium in third with 721 points.
Krebs led the hometown flock, winning the opening classical race in 14:32. Grace Perley was the second skier to finish, crossing the line in 15:10. Other KHS skiers were Anzaldi, who was fifth in 15:37, while Lopashanski gave the Eagles four finishes in the top seven with a seventh-place showing in 15:53. She was followed by Alkalay, 25th, 17:40; and Jordan Meier, 31st, 18:37.
In the afternoon skate (freestyle) race, Krebs cruised to a 27-second victory in 14:45. Bow’s Rachel Pelletier was second in 15:12, while Perley put two Eagles on the podium again with a third-place finish in 16:06.
Other KHS finishers were Anzaldi, 13th, 17:04; Lopashanski, 20th, 17:45; Meier, 26th, 18:59; and Maya Gove, 28th, 19:18.
For the boys, Hanover won both the classic and skate races to take home the overall championship trophy with 751 points, while Bow was second, 739, and Keene, third, 719.
Freedman was Kennett’s lone skier, but he was ninth overall in the classical field of 55 skiers in 14:50 and skied to an eighth-place finish in the afternoon skate race in 14:26. By virtue of top 10 finished, Freedman punched his ticket to the prestigious Meet of Champions this following week, which brings together the top 10 finishers from their respective state meets for a day of racing.
The Eagles lost seniors Maya Gove, Jordan Meir and Grace Perley to graduation last June.
Kennett was scheduled to open the racing calendar on Wednesday at the Gunstock Nordic Center with a meet against Belmont, Fall Mountain, Gilford, Inter-Lakes, Kingswood, Manchester Central, Moultonborough Academy, Plymouth, Sunapee and Winnacunnet, but it was canceled due to the unseasonably warm weather.
The Eagles are slated to host Berlin, Bow, Hopkinton, Inter-Lakes, Kingswood, Plymouth, Profile and White Mountains at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Kennett, which has eight races on its schedule this winter, is also slated to host a meet in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Jan. 25 (2:30 p.m.) and at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson on Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
The Eagles will be the host school at the Division I State Cross-Country Championships at Great Glen Trails on March 7 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.