FRYEBURG — After a month of practice, the Fryeburg Academy indoor track team is ready to run.
The Raiders are scheduled to open their season this Friday with the first of six regular season meets. FA is scheduled to compete at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, at 3:30 p.m. against Greely, Poland, Yarmouth, Traip, North Yarmouth Academy and St. Doms.
Trevor Hope, the team’s assistant coach for the past three years, takes over the reins from the program’s founder Kevin McDonald, who will concentrate on the outdoor track and field program at the Academy.
Hope has two new assistant coaches in Corinn Hope (his wife), who will coach the sprinters, and Tyler O'keefe, who will oversee the distance runners.
“The preseason has been good,” said Hope, although right as we get into the groove, the winter break comes in and everyone is gone for two weeks. We continued to have practice for those available to make it.”
Last winter, Hope and McDonald presented the Coaches Awards to Jacob Adams, Joseph Jensen, Enna Carbone and Padric McGrath.
Last winter, Adams closed the book on his indoor track season in style by finishing third overall in the long jump at the prestigious New England Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., on March 10. He broke his school record in the process.
“Six athletes from each state are honored with the right to compete at this prestigious meet,” said McDonald. “Jacob was entered in the long jump which consisted of three flights from worst to best. He was in the second flight and we felt that if he could make it to finals it would be a very successful meet. The top nine jumpers advance to the finals. Jacob opened with a jump of 21’7” — a new indoor school record and a great way to start the competition,” he continued. “The third round held the best jumpers, yet the nearest they could come to Jacob was 21’5”. Not only did Jacob make it to finals, but he was also leading the competition.”
In the finals, Adams jumped last as again it went from worst to first.
“The first round of jumps went uneventful,” McDonald said. “In the second round, there was a jump of 21’9” to move Jacob to second. The third and final round of the finals saw an athlete from Hingham, Mass., jump 21’10”. Although Jacob had 21-foot jumps in the final round he was unable to exceed the 21’10” jump. Needless to say, there was excitement and high emotions around the long jump pit. The athletes congratulated one another, new friends were made and the six that made the podium hung out together like the exclusive club they were. Jacob entered the meet seeded 16th and ended the meet in third place. We as coaches are overjoyed for this exceptional student-athlete. A shy and unassuming young man that carries a 3.9 GPA and his favorite subject is English. Jacob is a joy to work with. Only a junior, Jacob has a very bright future.”
There are 16 student-athletes out for the sport this winter, which is down from 28 last year.
Boys out for the team include seniors Jacob Adams and Tristin Nylin; and juniors Arkie Baptista, Zackary Emery and Samuel Johnson.
Girls out for the squad include seniors Moxu Jiang and Lavinia Stallone; juniors Emily Chaine, Emily Hess, Emily Schrader Pejic and Barbara Stumpf Artero; sophomores Madeline Beckwith, Enna Carbone, Hyeonmi Choi and Haley Littlefield.
Adams, Baptista and Carbone are this year’s team captains.
“It is a fairly new team with only five returning athletes,” Hope said. “We have spent time introducing different events and figuring out where the track athletes want to commit their efforts.”
Indoor track events include 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 300 meters, 600 meters, 1,000 meters, 1500 meters and 3,000 meters along with a 4X400 meter relay and a 4X160 meter relay plus high jump, long jump and shot put.
Although a little shy on numbers, Hope has some talented athletes.
“Keep an eye on Jacob Adams. He placed third in New Englands last year and third at the State Meet,” he said. “It is his senior year and I hope he can finish it with his best efforts. Zack Emery is ready for a breakout season and I think he has a chance to qualify for states this year. Arkie Baptista will be looking for improvement in the high jump. He has already placed provisionals for the State Meet last year.”
He added: “Enna Carbone, our sophomore captain, I think will be ready to put some good times down on the track (200 and 400 meters) along with her teammate Emily Chaine, who is doing track for her first time as a junior but shows a lot of potential.”
Hope likes his team.
“The team has been a pleasure to coach,” he said. “They have been attentive and good communicators. Although the sport is new to many of them they have shown ‘no quit’ in them. Workouts have been hard and this group does not complain or whine showing me that they are mentally tough and ready to be competitors.”
Hope added: “This meet coming up on Jan. 6 will be a first for most of the track athletes this season. It can be a bit overwhelming but I think our captains can lead the team through it and we will have a good starting mark to begin the competitive season.”
The Raiders have talked about goals for this season.
“My goal as a coach is that each athlete would feel prepared both physically and mentally to compete in their individual events,” said Hope. “As athletes, they are all starting at different ages and abilities, and whatever marks we start at this first meet, we want to see steady progression and improvement by the last meet.”
All of the regular season meets are scheduled to be held on Fridays at USM.
The State Meet is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
