FRYEBURG — After a month of practice, the Fryeburg Academy indoor track team is ready to run.

The Raiders are scheduled to open their season this Friday with the first of six regular season meets. FA is scheduled to compete at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, at 3:30 p.m. against Greely, Poland, Yarmouth, Traip, North Yarmouth Academy and St. Doms.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.