FRYEBURG — Coming off its most successful season yet and with a wealth of talent returning to the ice, optimism is rightfully high for the Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team this winter. The Ice Cats can be among the top teams in Class A.

The Ice Cats, under the direction of Coach Wayne Neiman, went 12-7 and reached the Class A quarterfinals last March. They came up just short of attaining a Frozen Four berth, falling 3-2 to No. 3 South Portland (13-6-1) in the Class A quarterfinals at the Troubh Arena (the old Portland Ice Arena).

