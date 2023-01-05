FRYEBURG — Coming off its most successful season yet and with a wealth of talent returning to the ice, optimism is rightfully high for the Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team this winter. The Ice Cats can be among the top teams in Class A.
The Ice Cats, under the direction of Coach Wayne Neiman, went 12-7 and reached the Class A quarterfinals last March. They came up just short of attaining a Frozen Four berth, falling 3-2 to No. 3 South Portland (13-6-1) in the Class A quarterfinals at the Troubh Arena (the old Portland Ice Arena).
The game, played less than 48 hours after the Ice Cats needed four overtimes to beat No. 11 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4-3 for their first career playoff win at Chalmers Ice Arena in Bridgton before a record crowd, was packed with end-to-end action and Coach Neiman’s troops were not in awe of the moment.
"Even though we lost, no team can say that we were easy,” Neiman shared in his letter to the team following the Elite Eight loss. “All our losses came by a goal and (just) one loss by two goals — teams know we are not to be taken lightly and we will make all the teams earn it. No more being blown out of any game. We had some key highlight games against beat storied programs such as Scarborough, Thornton Academy, St. Dom’s and Biddeford.”
FA/LR/OH lost only three seniors — Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly — to graduation last spring.
Neiman and Assistant coaches Bo Apt and Wyatt Knightly have a record 31 players in the program this year, including 11 from Fryeburg Academy.
They are seniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy and Caleb Micklon; juniors Michael Carter and Mark Mageles; sophomores Julian Brito, Seamus Coleman and Myles Willimann; and freshman Dilen Drew.
Players from Lake Region and Oxford Hills include seniors Logan Campbell, Peyton McMurtray and Colin Murphy; juniors Brenan Ellis, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther, Blake Small and Myles Wooster; sophomores Neal Heath and Marshall Tibbetts; and freshmen Conner Richard and Garrett Wooster.
This year’s team captains are Galligan and Micklon.
“We have a lot of solid players who have the skill and have been developing from last year,” Neiman said. “Teamwork and experience are what we have on the team this year.”
As for an area of concern, Coach is looking for the Ice Cats to “stay consistent and execute the game plan we push to have chances to win.”
He added: “Our schedule is far tougher this year than any other year which is good but will push our kids to have to work extremely hard and work with each other.”
After a seven-year absence, the Ice Cats returned to Conway to play in the ninth Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at the Ham Ice Arena. Skating as “Western Maine,” the team went 1-2 over three days.
FA/LR/OH beat Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood 3-2 with Galligan scoring the game-winning goal. The win was the first for the Ice Cats in the Peter Hall Christmas Tournament. They had been 0-4 before that.
Hosts and eventual champions Kennett High topped the Ice Cats 5-3 on Dec. 27.
“It’s been really nice to have the Ice Cats back in the building,” KHS Coach Michael Lane said. “We had a great game with them.”
Kennett jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Robbie Murphy and Sam Seavey (a power play strike), but the Ice Cats cut the deficit in half late in the period with a Neureuther goal. Murphy restored Kennett’s two-goal cushion late in the opening period with the team’s second power-play goal.
The Ice Cats tied the contest in the third period on goals by Heath and Richard.
With just under seven minutes to play in regulation time, Kennett took the lead for good when Seavey tucked the puck home after a scramble in front of the net. Seavey completed his second straight hat trick with 22 seconds to play when he scored an empty net goal to seal the win.
Three-time defending Division III state champs Berlin-Gorham beat the Ice Cats 4-0 on Dec. 27 behind a hat trick by Michael Cote Jr.
FA/LR/OH is 1-2 on the young season in Class A play. The Ice Cats fell 5-0 to South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (3-4) in their season opener at Trough Ice Arena on Dec. 10.
They also lost 4-3 in overtime at home at the Bridgton Ice Arena to Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee (4-2) on Dec. 13.
Galligan lit the lamp twice and Micklon also netted a goal for the Ice Cats in the contest. Metcalf had 25 saves in the game as the Trail Blazers outshot the hosts 29-27.
The Ice Cats picked up a 3-2 win over Gorham (3-2 in Class B) at the Bridgton Ice Arena on Dec. 20 to go into the holiday break on an upbeat note.
FA/LR/OH jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Micklon and Galligan. Galligan scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period.
Shots on the night were even at 26 apiece. Metcalf picked up the win between the pipes with 24 saves.
The Ice Cats have talked about goals for this winter.
“The No. 1 goal for us is always a state (playoff) appearance and (a run at the) championship but our goals are to just keep our heads down and focus on the next opponent.”
Up next for the FA/LR/OH is a scheduled trip to the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, to play Kennebunk (2-4 in Class B) on Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.