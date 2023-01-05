FRYEBURG — Depth should not be an issue for the Fryeburg Academy alpine teams this winter. There are a record 32 student-athletes out for the team (up from the previous record of 31 last year) this winter with 17 boys and 15 girls. Coach Sam Dyer is happy with the numbers, and included in the ranks are several talented veterans.
Last winter, in the Class B Alpine State Championships, held Feb. 17-18, at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine, the FA girls finished 11th in the giant slalom and 14th in slalom as a team, while the boys from Fryeburg were fourth in GS and ninth in slalom.
In the GS for the boys, Hogan Bemis was 10th overall in 1:49.99 to lead the Raiders. He was followed by Holden Edenbach, 21st, 1:55.50; Bernat Paragon, 34th, 1:58.90; Dana Hamlin, 38th, 2:00.36; Denali Jensen did not finish his fist run; and Ian Jacobson was disqualified on his first run.
For the girls, in GS, Samantha Winterbottom was 17th in 1:57.64, followed by Gabriela Ruiz, 59th, 2:13.96; Agueda Ruiz, 69th, 2:23.97; Elsie Leonard, 76th, 2:30.81; Hazel Lewis, 87th, 3:07.52; and Grace Murley did not start.
In slalom, Gabriela Ruiz led the FA girls, finishing 46th in 1:20.27. She was followed by Leonard, 59th, 1:44.09; Winterbottom did not finish her first run; Agueda Ruiz and Lewis were disqualified on their first runs; and Murley did not start.
For the boys, in slalom, Hamlin was 31st, 55.91; St. Pierre, 35th, 58.28; Bemis, 44th, 1:04.37; Jensen did not finish his first run; and Parramon and Edenbach were disqualified on their first runs.
Also at the annual FA Winter Sports Awards Coach Dyer and Assistant Coach Jeff Juneau presented Coaches Awards to Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen and Samantha Winterbottom, while Bridget Whelan received the Most Improved Skier Award.
Joining Dyer and Juneau on the slopes this season are Assistant Coaches Jess Werner and Brylie Young.
Boys out for the team include seniors David Bellis-Bennett, Eben Bemis, Corbin Blake and Joshua Wake; juniors Ethan St. Pierre and Malou Toftgaard; sophomores Russell Carbonaro, Holden Edenbach, Jordi Gimeno Massot, Gabriel Grace and Chandler Thorne; and freshmen Brady Chappell, Myles Coleman, Bennett Harper, Jerome Patino Aguayo, Connor Spofford and Zane Tully.
Girls on the squad include seniors Aletheia Carney, Elise Leonard, Grace Murley, Eliza Thorne and Samantha Winterbottom; junior Sherie Bellis-Bennett; sophomores Casilda Hugas de Olabarria, Andrea Martinez Rodriguez, Leire Oliver Achurra and Isabel Trueba Relimpio; and freshmen Brackett-Anne Clark, Madison Murray, Haley Spofford, Lilia Vishnyakov and Clara Yager.
The Raiders were scheduled to open their racing season at home at Pleasant Mountain (formerly Shawnee Peak) on Thursday night, skiing giant slalom against Greely, Freeport, Lake Region, Gray-New Gloucester and Cape Elizabeth, but the meet was canceled due to weather conditions.
FA is slated to return to Pleasant Mountain on Monday for a slalom race with Freeport, Lake Region, Gray-New Gloucester, Cape Elizabeth ad Yarmouth. The first skier on the course is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.
Pleasant Mountain will serve as the host mountain and the Raiders as the host school for the Western Maine Conference Championships on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.