FRYEBURG — Depth should not be an issue for the Fryeburg Academy alpine teams this winter. There are a record 32 student-athletes out for the team (up from the previous record of 31 last year) this winter with 17 boys and 15 girls. Coach Sam Dyer is happy with the numbers, and included in the ranks are several talented veterans.

Last winter, in the Class B Alpine State Championships, held Feb. 17-18, at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine, the FA girls finished 11th in the giant slalom and 14th in slalom as a team, while the boys from Fryeburg were fourth in GS and ninth in slalom.

