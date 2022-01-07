CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team opened 2022 on the road against a familiar foe — John Stark-Hopkinton — in Nashua on Wednesday. The Eagles turned in their best performance of the young season but left Lee Clement Arena on the short end of a 5-1 scoreline.
“We played our best game of the season,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “We just didn’t get the results on the scoreboard.”
He added: “I was very pleased with the effort. The whole coaching staff is pleased with how we played. We’re continuing to make strides. We’re young and getting better every day.”
The Eagles and the General Hawks met the week before in Conway in a holiday tournament with Kennett prevailing 3-2.
On Wednesday, the Eagles outshot the General Hawks 10-8 in the first period, but the hosts were able to jump out to a 3-0 lead. KHS continued to carry the play in the second period, holding a 13-3 shot advantage. Freshman Gabe Shaw scored for Kennett with assists going to Richie Vargus and Noah Keefe.
“I think we ran out of gas in the third period,” Lane said. “(JS-H) carried the play that period and scored two more goals. We gave up two power-play goals on the night. We need to clean up our power play.”
KHS is an incredible 195-71-8 in Lane's first 14 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette (13th season) working with the defense and Mike Deyak (10th season) with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti (fourth season) working with the forwards.
“I’m lucky to have such fantastic coaches to work with. We have high expectations for these guys.”
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 23 boys out for the team including a record 15 freshmen along with four sophomores, three juniors and one senior.
Members of this year’s team include senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
Last year, Kennett posted an 8-3-1 record in an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles reached the Frozen Four and came oh-so-close to playing for the state championship, falling 1-0 with a thin bench to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield in the semifinals at Everett Arena in Concord last March.
The Eagles lost four seniors — Matt Cormier, Colby Hall, Brady Shaw and All-State, First-Team, goalie Bryson Wrobleski, who is playing for the Maine Moose (a Tier III Junior "A" ice hockey team in Hallowell, Maine) this season — to graduation last June.
Olivier, who lettered his first three seasons, has been named the team captain. He is being counted on to anchor the blue line on defense and for his senior leadership.
“Colby has been a mainstay for four years,” said Lane. “There’s no one I trust more to come out of a corner battle with the puck than him.”
Olivier will be joined on defense by Murphy, Silvia, Hussey, Witchley and Seavey, who is also expected to see action at forward.
The Eagles will count on a pair of underclassmen in goal in Moore and Smith.
“Both are getting better every day working with Coach Deyak,” Lane said.
Lane said the Eagles plan to skate at least three lines this winter.
“We want to use our depth and have everyone able to contribute,” he said. “Right now, we’re still juggling lines around, making a few tweaks here and there. We’ve found a few combinations that we like.”
KHS went 1-1 in the eighth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at the Ham Ice Arena last week. The Eagles finished third overall out of six schools.
Kennett (1-1 in Division III) fell 5-0 to eventual champions Somersworth-Coe-Brown (3-0 in Division II) in the opening round on Dec. 26 but rebounded nicely to beat (1-1 in Division III) John Stark-Hopkinton 3-2 the following day.
KHS was scheduled to meet Dover (2-2 in Division II) in the consolation round finals on Dec. 28, but the Green Wave was forced to cancel after some players came down with COVID-19.
“It was a shame we didn’t get to play our third game but overall the tournament went really well,” Lane said. “Dover had a couple of positive cases. Thankfully, it didn’t affect us.”
He added: “We got what we wanted out of the week. We played two very good teams. Somersworth-Coe-Brown is really good. They lost in the championships last year and returned all but one senior this year.”
Somersworth-Coe-Brown won the tournament by beating two-time defending Division III champs Berlin-Gorham (3-0 in Division III) in the finals 5-3 on Dec. 28.
Kingswood (1-3 in Division II) rounded out this year’s tournament field.
“It was a great tournament,” said Lane. “Everyone missed it last year (due to the pandemic). I think having it this year allowed us all to get back to some sense of normalcy. There were three days of great hockey at the Ham. The fans and players have been great.”
He added: “We want to give a big thank you to Colby Locke (Kennett’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy). He worked seven or eight games and was kept busy. We even had an official take a stick to the face off a face-off. He was called on quite a bit. Colby is an incredible asset to the school and our community. We’re very lucky to have him.”
The General Hawks of John Stark-Hopkinton took the lead first against Kennett with a power-play goal with a minute left in the opening half of play.
Kennett drew level after a fresh ice sheet was put down with a power-play tallying of its own. Olivier came off the half wall and put a puck on the net that freshman Vargus slide over to fellow freshman Shaw, who made no mistake lighting the lamp for his first varsity goal.
Three minutes later, sophomore Murphy swooped around from behind the net and beat the General Hawks’ goalie through the five-hole (the space between a goaltender's legs), giving the Eagles their first lead and one it never relinquished.
Shaw gave the hometown flock a two-goal cushion with assists going to Vargus and Murphy.
“It was a greasy goal, but they all count,” Lane said, smiling.
JS-H trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with a goal with 6 minutes to play, but the Eagles put the clamps on their guests after that and sophomore goalie Moore picked up the win between the pipes.
“Zach was fantastic both nights (of the tournament),” Lane said. “Our freshmen are getting better every day. I thought David Silvia and Sawyer Hussey are fitting in very nicely on the blue line with Olivier and Murphy. The freshmen up front have looked good, too. We’re headed in the right direction.”
For the first time since 2018, the Eagles are playing a few junior varsity games to get the younger players more ice time. Kennett topped Berlin-Gorham 3-2 on Monday. Laughland scored what proved to be the game-winner while teammates Glackin and Fusco also netted goals.
The Eagles are scheduled to play an away game against Sanborn-Epping (0-2) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and close out the week by hosting Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (1-1) at the Ham Ice Arena next Saturday (6 p.m.).
This season, with the COVID pandemic still here, the team will be following certain protocols. Masks are not required when on the ice but are for coaches and players on the bench. Each player is allowed four family members to attend games, but they must be masked at all times.
