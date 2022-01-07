FRYEBURG — After weeks of dryland training making the most of what Mother Nature has provided in the way of natural snow in between rain and ice, the Fryeburg Academy cross-country ski team is ready to race.
The Raiders opened their racing calendar at home on Wednesday, hosting Portland, Waynflete and Yarmouth, at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg. It’s a quick turnaround for the team, which is scheduled to ski in the annual Telstar Relays in Bethel, Maine, on Saturday at 11 a.m.
These are the first two of seven regular-season meets for Fryeburg, which will be several more than last winter when the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the season. For Coach John Weston and his team, "from week to week, we did not know what to expect," during the 2020-21 COVID-shortened race season.
FA had only two regular-season meets under their skis, (one race was canceled due to weather), but the Raiders once again proved to be the best host-site for the conference meet, blessed with enough March 6 snow for a fast freestyle race. Unfortunately, snow depths did not allow for grooming to make tracks for a classical race at conference championships.
But "just racing at all was a positive," according to Weston, who noted that when finally on snow in late January, the silence among his masked skiers was eerie at practice. Normally a coach may have to quiet skiers to give training instructions, but not at the start of training in this somewhat surreal season. Weston reported he was "really pleased to finally hear laughter" after a few weeks of skiing, as a sense of normalcy returned.”
There are 11 student-athletes out for the Nordic team this winter. There are five girls: senior Alanna Nataluk; juniors Lily Amazeen and Kacey-Jane Clark; and sophomores Jiwon Choi and Isabel Macht, who are in their first year out for the team.
“Alanna should be one of the top skiers in the state this year,” said Weston. “We also have two other veteran girls in Lily Amazeen and Kacey-Jane Clark. …I’m excited to see what Isabel Macht may do.”
Six boys will ski this winter: juniors Andy Irwin, Isaac Twombley-Wiser, Chris Kwon and Artoghrul Rashid; and freshmen Quinn Hagerty and Owen Reinbach.
“We have Chris and Andy back from our top four last year,” Weston said. “Quinn Hagerty has been skiing really well in the preseason. He and Owen are going to help us. All things considered, it’s a good group.”
With COVID cases currently soaring, Weston has a new mantra this winter: “We’re staying positive and hopefully testing negative.”
Weston, a 1993 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, has been Fryeburg’s Nordic ski coach for the last 23 years and was inducted into the Academy’s Hall of Excellence in 2012.
It’s a smaller than usual team this winter, but the Raiders do have some talent.
“I’m usually up around 14-16 skiers,” Weston said. “The drop-off is not surprising after no middle school program last year. I think that set everyone back a bit.”
He added: “We have a good mixture of kids with experience and some enthusiastic newcomers.”
Last March, Nataluk won the Western Maine Conference Individual Championship on her home course of Stark's Hill. It was the second year in a row that she has garnered champion laurels, winning in a time of 16:53.8 over the two-lap, 5.7K course.
Team-wise, Fryeburg girls took fifth place on the day, while the boys were seventh in the conference championship.
Junior Luke Dupuis led the Raiders with an eighth-place finish in 15:00.8. The Freyburg team was rounded out by Irwin, 46th in 20:31.2, Kwon 51st in 21:21.4 and Yoo Brian, 60th in 25:36.2.
For the girls, FA’s sole senior, Samantha Carus, "was pleased with breaking into the top 20," finishing 19th in 20:44.6. She was followed by Lily Amazeen, 33rd in 26:48.9 and Clark, 34th in 27:08.8 completing the FA racers.
“Last year, we had to wear masks for meets and had to limit our numbers,” Weston said. “This year, at least so far, we’re able to have full meets and spectators are allowed to attend. I felt very fortunate to be able to tell the kids they don’t have to wear masks to ski and train. Not having to make up makes it feel a lot more normal this year.”
Also last year, Coach Weston was selected as the 2021 recipient of the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Larry Lebrie Distinguished Service Award Outside the Field of Athletic Administration.
“I was obviously very happy,” said Weston, and jokingly added: “If you’re stubborn enough to do something long enough, they’ll give you an award for it. Just kidding.”
He added: “To be recognized at the state level by the athletic directors who see what you do first hand is very nice.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host the Western Maine Conference Championships at Starks Hill on Feb. 12.
The State Cross-Country Ski Championships are slated for Feb. 23-24 at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.