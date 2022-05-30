PELHAM — The Division II New Hampshire Track and Field Championships were delayed a day due to weather, but it was well worth the wait for the Kennett High girls, who turned in several sensational performances, including winning four events on their way to a fourth-place overall finish in Pelham on Sunday.
Sophomore Aida Wheat won the championship in both the 100-and 200-meter dashes, breaking her school record in the 100 meters twice and coming oh-so-close to her 200-meter mark, while freshman Piper Lopashanski won the 400 meters and the 4X800 relay team of Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley, Amy Burton and Lopashanski took first place by a second.
While the Kennett boys did not score in any events, they turned in strong efforts in their final meet of the season.
“Waiting a day was the right move,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “While it didn’t rain much here they got the weather (thunderstorms and downpour). Sunday was fantastic, it got a little warm toward the end, but overall it was a great day weather-wise and performance-wise. We had a day to rally remember — everybody ran, jumped and threw well.”
For the girls, with 20 scoring teams, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy scored twice as many points as any other school to win the team championships easily with 109.5 points, followed by Oyster River and Plymouth, who tied for second with 52 points; Kennett and Milford, 49; Windham, 40; Bow, 38; Kingswood, 36; Hanover, 22; Souhegan, 21; Sanborn, 16; John Stark, 15; ConVal, 12.75; Hollis-Brookline and Merrimack Valley, 12; Goffstown, 9; Lebanon and Pembroke, 3; Pelham, 2.75; and Manchester West and St. Thomas, 2.
“We were never really looking at places,” said Livingston. “We were trying to get as many people qualified for the Meet of Champions.”
For the boys, Coe-Brown made it a true daily double by garnering the laurels with 84 points, followed by Windham, 73; Souhegan, 57; Lebanon and Milford, 54; Hanover, 46; Sanborn, 32; Hollis-Brookline, 30; Merrimack Valley, 25; Pelham, 24; Plymouth, 19; Oyster River, 17; Goffstown, 16; Kingswood, 13; Bow, 9; John Stark, 4; and Pembroke, 1.
“While the boys didn’t place, they had a number of outstanding performances and seasonal and personal bests,” Livingston said. “Our boys 4X100 team ran their best time of the year. Devon Glackin stepped in for (the injured) Tyler Walcott, and I’ve got to hand it to him for being ready as an alternate. I give him so much credit. I told the boys, I’m just as proud of them as the girls. The day was all about being competitive and doing your best and that was what they all did.”
He added: “In a relay, everybody has 25 percent of the race, and when you have the baton, you are the most important person out there. For the boys in the 4X800, Kylan (Morneau) didn’t run but Joey (Nichipor) stepped in. If he didn’t run, the other three guys wouldn’t have been able to compete.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.50): Brynne Fayle, ninth, 13.47.
“Aida had a spectacular day,” said Livingston. “She broke her school record (12.68) in the 100 in the prelims (12.59) and the finals (12.5). She also came pretty close in the 200.”
He added: “Brynne Fayle did such a good job, too, and was really good in the 4X100.”
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 25.62): Fayle, seventh, 27.76.
400 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:00.04).
“Piper had just her best day,” said Livingston. “She set a PR (and is 1.1 seconds off the school record held by Terry Livingston Ballou).”
800 meters (won by Hakey Kavanaugh, Oyster River, 2:19.3): Burton, seventh, 2:34.14.
1,600 meters (won by Sheldon Fisher, Coe-Brown, 5:17.57): Perley, 12th, 5:57.51.
3,200 meters (won by Susanna Zahn, Bow, 11:22.64): Ella Ugino, 10th, 13:40.15; and DellaValla, 13th, 14:13.07.
300-hurdles (won by Erin Carty, Oyster River, 47.28): Samantha Habert-Jaques, ninth, 52.99.
4X100 relay (won by Coe-Brown, 50.95): Kennett — Alexis Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Fayle and Wheat — third, 51.48, cutting a full second off their previous best time.
4X400 relay (won by Windham, 4:12.13): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Perley, Burton and Lopashanski, sixth, 4:31.66.
4X800 relay (won Kennett — Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley, Amy Burton and Piper Lopashanski, 10:20.28).
“Credit goes to (Coach) Tim (Livingston) for putting this team together,” said Livingston. “They ran a terrific race.”
High jump (won by Emma Kleber, Hanover, 5’): Vanessa VanDyne, was unable to attend.
Shot put (won by Kylie Allen, Milford, 34’.5”): Taylor Garland, 12th, 25’7.55”.
Discus (won by Natalie Riley, Coe-Brown, 111’11”): Garland, fifth, 91’2”.
Javelin (won by Kelly Wright, Windham, 111’1”): Light, 13th, 77’1”.
Results for the KHS boys were:
800 meters (won by Pierce Seigne, Hanover, 1:56.92): Kylan Morneau, eighth, 2:05.13.
300 hurdles (won by Henry Ntoro, Windham, 41.82): Tyler McCluskey, ninth, 45.38.
4X100 relay (won by Milford, 43.96): Kennett — Logan Troon, Tristen Smith, Jack Martin and Devon Glackin, 10th, 47.59.
4X400 relay (won by Windham, 3:34.01): Kennett — McCluskey, Tristen Smith, Morneau and Hunter Daggett, 12th, 3:50.35.
4X800 relay (won by Coe-Brown, 8:20.83): Kennett — Henry Moneypenny, Daggett, Ben Biche and Joey Nichipor, 10th, 9:40.2.
High jump (won by Ian Soberg, Hanover, 6’4”): Nash Harrigan, 11th, 5’4”.
Javelin (won by Will Jaques, Souhegan, 164’7”): Morneau, eighth, 130’1”.
The top three finishers in each event automatically advance to the prestigious Meet of Champions this Saturday (2:30 p.m. start due to SATs) at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston.
“The top three finishers in each event from Division I, II and III are in,” Livingston explained. “After that, it’s the next seven best performances in each event from all three divisions. The one caveat is if you had a better time, height or distance during the season, we can submit that. It can be very confusing.”
The top 16 for each event should be announced as early as Tuesday night.
