WELLS, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy football team traveled to Wells, Maine, last Friday for a Class C clash, and it was the host Warriors who came out on top in this physical contest, winning 28-14.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Wells, which improved to 4-1, while FA has a one-game win streak snapped to fall to 3-3.
Wells is always a tough opponent because of their size and physical style. The Raider coaches as always spent many hours reviewing the films to find a weakness in their opponent. The pre-game study paid off as the boys from Fryeburg jumped out in front 14-0 in the first quarter.
FA showed why it has used a two-quarterback system this season. Cohen Carter has a very strong throwing arm, but as the late Kennett High Coach Gary Millen once said; it is one thing to have a quarterback who can sling it, but it is also necessary to have someone who can catch it. With Gunnar Saunders, Owen Galligan, Caleb Micklon and Jordan Dutton the Raiders have players who can catch it.
Saunders, who had been under center at QB the last two seasons, starting at halfback, the Raiders have a multi-talented player who can be used as a weapon in many different ways. On Friday, Saunders scored the first Fryeburg touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Carter. The crowd marveled at how Saunders had tip-toed his toenails into the far right corner of the end zone on the TD. The pass on the two-point attempt fell incomplete, but the Raider led 6-0.
The Raiders found the end zone again moments later on a Hayden Fox one-yard plunge. Fox has developed a nifty little spin move that separates him from defenders after contact. The touchdown was set up after a 56-yard run by Saunders. This time the pass for two points was complete and Fryeburg led 14-0. .
Leading and with the ball just shy of mid-field, A defining moment took place. Micklon on a sweep to the right turned the corner and found the E-ZPass lane through the Wells secondary. He was on his way to the land of six when a Wells defender knocked the ball out of his grasp and the Warriors recovered it. Wells scored on the very next play. A 56- yard TD pass.
Fryeburg led 14-7 at halftime.
With 7 minutes to go in the game Carter connect on a long pass to Galligan only to have the play called back on a penalty. Coach David Turner said turnovers and penalties were just too much for the Raiders to overcome. He also said he could not have been prouder of the way his team competed against a strong and physical opponent like Wells. Unmentioned until this point, Fryeburg also suffered two pass interceptions deep in Wells territory, which was just too much to overcome.
The Raiders will look to right the ship this Saturday (1 p.m.) with another game against Westbrook (3-4).
The Blue Blazes are coming off a 27-6 win over Nokomis (3-3) on the road in Newport, Maine, last Saturday.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close the book on the regular season against Leavitt (6-0) to kick off Homecoming Weekend at home under the lights on Friday, Oct. 21.
Prior to the finale, the Raiders will honor seniors Jose Manuel Urquiza Francis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Colton McCarthy, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Joshua Wake for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
