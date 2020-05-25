(Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun will be highlighting these Eagles over the next few weeks.)
Trevor LaRusso has been a three-sport standout at Kennett High, leading by example on the football field, on the ice in hockey and on the lacrosse field. He is one of the rare athletes to play three sports all four years of high school.
Off the field, Trevor, who lives in North Conway, is also a leader on campus. Not only is he a member of the Life of an Eagle Leadership Team, but he also serves as an officer for the state Life of an Athlete Leadership Team.
Trevor is someone who is willing to do the little things to make a team better, whether it’s making a key block to spring a big run for a teammate from his tight-end position in football or go into the corners to battle for the loose puck in hockey and in lacrosse, he’s one of the best payers to ever suit up for the Eagles. He plans to continue playing lax for the next four years when he attends Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester in the fall.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“A big thing was Southern New Hampshire University’s great program in criminal justice. The school size and campus really fit me. The players and coaches are great.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“My dream as a kid was always to be a professional athlete but I think the idea of playing college lacrosse came in middle school.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“Definitely just how much more competitive games and practices will be.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“As of right now we are still planning on being on campus in the fall.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“Definitely would be strange but would help against distractions.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“I’ve always enjoyed playing basketball with friends so probably basketball.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“You should try playing on a showcase team or even go to a tryout to see where you are in skill level compared to other kids around N.H. If it is something you are headed for just be the squeaky wheel and email coaches. Having a film of you playing goes a long way.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“Winning the state championship in hockey.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“One Hundred percent, I would love to coach one day.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“Seeing my friends every day and missing my senior lacrosse season.”
