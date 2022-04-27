FRYEBURG — There’s a sense of excitement around the Fryeburg Academy girls’ lacrosse team this spring. The number of players out for the program has doubled from a year ago and the Raiders are eager to surprise some foes this season.
There’s also a new head Raider. Chris Gaskin takes over the helm from Dave Olson, who retired at the end of last season. Joining Gaskin on the sidelines are Assistant Coach Ardelle Buck and JV Coach Jess Werner.
There are 32 girls in the program, up from just 16 in 2021.
Fryeburg lost seniors and tri-captains Hope Duffy, Maggie Powers and Svea Olson to graduation last spring.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Adrianna Gil Garces, Madison Lavertu-Foreman, Jillian Lindgren, Adriana Mas Soto and Eden Voter; juniors Camino Camacho Lobaton, Mercedes Camacho Lobaton, Grace Murley and Anna Plessinger; sophomores Grace Poracaro, Laney Rousey, Agueda Ruiz Perez, Gabriela Ruiz Perez and Heather Shackford; and freshmen Grace Audette, Gwendolyn McDougall, Caitlin Nippins and Phoebe Sartory.
Members of the junior varsity squad are juniors Kyungyoon Lee, Sungmin Park and Claudia Valle Samaniego; sophomores Natalie Berry, Aina Bresoli Fabregas, Gabriella Jacobs, Ella Nobley and Lydia Rabideau; and freshmen Mia Astrauskas, Sophia Bouzid, Dakota Fox, Gangwon Im and Jaewoo Shin.
Gaskin said this year’s team captains are a trio of seniors Madison Lavertu-Foreman, Jillian Lindgren, Adriana Gil Garces. He has been pleased with their leadership skills and enthusiasm for the program.
“It has been a very productive spring,” Gaskin said. “Lots of time developing skills. We haven’t had any exhibition matches but have been able to hold intrasquad scrimmages.”
Gaskin said a few players to keep an eye on this season include seniors: Madison Lavertu-Foreman and Eden Voter; junior Anna Plessinger; sophomore Heather Shackford; and freshman Phoebe Sartory.
“Our team strengths at the moment are a positive attitude, open-mindedness and desire to learn,” Gaskin said.
As for an area of concern, Coach Gaskin said, “We are a young team and quite inexperienced in terms of time playing the sport.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association has gone with an open tournament this school year, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
Last year, the Raiders were required to were masks during matches and training and had to follow strict COVID protocols. The news is much better on the COVID front this spring.
“With our campus moving to mask optional and not needing to wear masks during practices, we are happy to be moving back towards a semblance of normalcy,” Gaskin said.
The team has talked about goals for 2022.
“We simply want to grow, improve and enjoy the time on the field,” said Gaskin. "We have a solid group of student-athletes."
Fryeburg, which plays a 14-game regular season, has seen two of its first three matches rescheduled. FA was slated to travel to Kittery, Maine to play Traip Academy on April 14, but that contest was rained out and has been moved to May 9 at 4 p.m. The Raiders were scheduled to host Saint Dominics on April 20, but that game was postponed to May 2 at 4 p.m.
Fryeburg did open the season at Oxford Hills (1-1) in South Paris, Maine, on April 16, but fell to the Vikings 13-2.
“Senior Madison Lavertu-Foreman scored both goals and played well in midfield,” Gaskin said. Freshman Phoebe Sartory did well and managed a couple of shots as did sophomore Heather Shackford, while senior Eden Voter in goal made some great saves.”
The Raiders were slated to venture to Freeport, Maine to play the Freeport Falcons on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.