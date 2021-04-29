CONWAY — Off and running and handle the hurdles that come with the COVID-19 pandemic — that’s how the season has started for the Kennett High track team, which has been able to compete in pair of away meets to open the 2021 campaign.
The Eagles had just one day of practice before their first meet in Laconia on April 20 after being shut down for 10 days due to COVID-19. Still, Coach Bernie Livingston was excited for his squad to get the opportunity to throw, jump and run against another school.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled all spring sports in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Kennett’s sports teams met virtually through that spring working on skills and drills. The Eagles even held spring sports awards with Livingston selecting Nadia Van Dyne to receive the Track and Field Award.
Livingston, who is in his 38th year at the helm of the program, said he’s experienced a year quite like this one after also coaching cross-country running in the fall and indoor track in the winter.
“Not even close,” he said, shaking his head.
Livingston and other coaches start each practice with temperature checks of his athletes and then has each one fill out a COVID questionnaire, with everyone having to wear masks and social distancing.
Athletics was shut down two weeks ago at KHS after the largest uptick of coronavirus cases on the campus this school year. The Eagles had been scheduled to open the season on April 13 with a meet at Prospect Mountain in Alton but it was canceled.
There are 46 athletes out for the program this spring with 27 girls and 19 boys.
“Given all that’s going on,” said Livingston, “these are manageable numbers. This wouldn’t be the year to have 100-plus out for the team.”
He added: “It’s a relatively young team in we don’t have a lot of upperclassmen. I think we have a total of six seniors out.”
Kennett also lost a pair of veteran coaches in Peter Kondrat, who oversaw the javelin, discus and shot put throwers, but has retired after 15 years with the program, and Ken Sciacca, a former track coach at the University of Lowell and in Salem, worked with the pole vaulters and hurdlers since 2017 but has moved to Wolfeboro.
“It’s two big loses for our program,” Livingston said.
Livingston will be joined on the track by assistants coaches Tim Livingston (his son), Juliana Livingston (his granddaughter), Eileen Livingston (his wife) and Kathleen Murdough. Current virtual Master's World Champion in the 400 meters, Terry (Livingston) Ballou (his daughter) is also working with the sprinters and relay teams.
Tim Livingston, who coaches cross-country at the middle school level, is the distance coach, working with athletes at the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter distances along with the 4X800 meters relay teams.
Kathleen Murdough is also back and working with athletes on a wide range of events but primarily with the sprinters.
Eileen Livingston is also helping with the team this spring in the running events.
Julianna Livingston is working with the throwers.
Members of this year’s team for the boys include seniors Cody Hamlin, Myles Harrigan, Bryce Hill, Ian Martin, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Thomas Troon and Logan Violette; juniors Hunter Daggett, Jack Martin, Kylan Morneau and Tristan Smith; sophomores Ben Biche, Devon Glackin and Adam Schmidt; and freshmen Sebastian Brochu, Ty Buell, Nash Harrigan, Tyler McCluskey and Tyler Walcott.
On the girl’s team are seniors Dylan Derby, Jessica Hill and Sierra Parsons; juniors Mackenzie Bradbury, Amy Burton, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove, Sam Habert-Jacques, Grace Perley, Mara Taylor and Alexis Tuttle; sophomores Shannon Abrams, Elizabeth Blair, McKayla Dockham, Karina Knapp and Annabelle Light; and freshmen Molly DellaValla, Eliah Feil, Emily Miller, Leah Paglierani, Catherine Shackford, Kendyl Shackford, Danielle Stewart, Autumn Verran, Rylie Walker, Aida Wheat and Shwe Win.
This year’s team captains are Jessica Hill and Sierra Parsons for the girl's team and Cody Hamlin, Bryce Hill and Logan Violette for the boy's team.
Due to COVID protocols, the Eagles have held staggered practices with the cohorts set up for the throwers, sprinters and distance runners.
“The kids have early cooperated,” Livingston said. “It’s been tough on people because of quarantine. The weather has really helped us. We were on the track the first day of practice (March 29), that’s been a godsend.”
The Eagles have five meets this season after losing the Alton meet, including two at home on May 4 with Kingswood and Plymouth and May 11 with Inter-Lakes and Plymouth. Both meets are scheduled for 4 p.m.
In a three team meet in Laconia on April 20, the Kennett girls took top honors with 96 points, followed by Laconia, 34; and Winniquam, 8.
For the boys, Winnisquam took top honors with 68 points, followed by Kennett, 48, and Laconia, 27.
For the girls: 100-meter dash: won by Aida Wheat, 13:34; Rylie Walker, third, 15:00; Alexis Tuttle, fourth, 15:18; Jessica Hill, fifth, 15:74; and Kendyl Shackford, sixth, 16:40.
200 meters: won by Aida Wheat, 27.68; Rylie Walker, third, 32.15; Alexis Tuttle, fourth, 32.56; and Jessica Hill, sixth, 33.28.
400 meters: won by Shannon Abrams, 1:07.41; Autumn Verran, third, 1:17.09; Annabelle Light, fourth, 1:19:09; Catherine Shackford, fifth, 1:19:09; Mackenzie Bradbury, sixth, 1:30.52.
800 meters: won by Amy Burton, 2:36.09; Grace Perley, second, 2:45.56; Maya Gove, third, 3:06.78; and Mara Taylor, fourth, 3:11.88.
1,600 meters: won by Amy Buton, 5:44.96; Taylor Garland, third, 6:52.75; Molly DellaValla, fourth, 6:53.55; Leah Paglierani, fifth, 7:05.68; and Eliah Feil, sixth, 7:14.92.
3,200 meters: won by F. Gosselin, Winninsquam, 13:28.18; Amy Burton, second, 13:53.31; Molly DellaValla, third, 16:35.83; and Leah Paglierani, fourth, 16:38.18.
Long jump: won by Aida Wheat, 12’3.75”; Karina Knapp, third, 11’10.5”; Light, fourth, 11’6.5”; Sam Habert-Jacques, fifth, 11’5.5”; and Autumn Verran, seventh,10’11”.
Shot put: won by Sydney Ross, Laconia, 29’8.5”; Sierra Parsons, second, 28’5.5”; Elizabeth Blair, fourth, 22.9.5”.
Discus: won by Sierra Parsons, 98’1”; Taylor Garland, third, 81’; Elizabeth Blair, fourth, 57’5”; and Shwe Win, eighth, 32’8”.
Javelin: won by Ross, Laconia, 93’1”; Sierra Parsons, fourth, 73’2”; Molly DellaValla, fifth, 60’1”; Elizabeth Blair, sixth, 40’1”; and Shwe Win, eighth, 38’7”.
110 hurdles: won by Sam Habert-Jacques, 20.40.
Triple jump: won by Annabelle Light, 24’8”; Karina Knapp, second, 24’1”; and Autumn Verran, third, 22’9.75”.
4X100-meter relay: won by KHS, 56.90.
4X400-meter relay: won by KHS, 4:55.38.
For the boys: 110-meter hurdles: won by Tyler McCluskey, 21.78.
100 meters: won by Bryce Hill, 12.17; Jack Martin, fourth, 12.84; Thomas Troon, fifth, 13.61; Devon Glackin, sixth, 13.88; and Tyler Walcott, seventh, 16.69.
200 meters: won by S. Moussenn, Laconia, 25.46; Jack Martin, second, 26.08; Thomas Troon, fifth, 27.68; Devon Glackin, sixth, 28.81; and Sebastian Brochu, seventh, 30.42.
400 meters: won by Tyler McCluskey, 1:03.24; and Tristen Smith, second, 1:01.42.
800 meters: won by J. Seavey, Winnisquam, 2:14.02; Logan Violette, fourth, 2:26.15; Kylan Morneau, fifth, 2:26.56; Boone Mixer-Bailey, sixth, 2:33.56; Ben Biche, seventh, 2:36.88; and Hunter Daggett, eighth, 2:39.27.
3,200 meters: won by D. Robert, Winnisquam, 10:55.78; Ben Biche, second, 13:54.
Long jump: won by Miles Harrigan, 18’7”; Nash Harrigan, third, 15’4”; and Devon Glackin, sixth, 13’6.75”.
Shot put: won by Colin Smith, Laconia, 35’; and Ian Martin, third, 31’.5”.
Discus: won by Patrick Goodwin, Winnisquam, 85’10”; and Cody Hamlin, seventh, 56’8”.
Javelin: won by Kylan Morneau, 111’8”; Ian Martin, fifth, 82’10; and Cody Hamlin, sixth, 82’3”.
4X100-meter relay: won by KHS, 48.12.
4X400-meter relay: won by Winnisquam, 3:51.75; and KHS, second, 3:58.81.
“We typically have eight meets,” said Livingston. “There will be no Wilderness League Championship this year. We will do the divisional meet, but it will be the girls in the morning and the boys in the afternoon. They’re also going to really be limiting the number of entries. There are seven field events but I can only enter 10 athletes.”
He added: “Track is hard, but not impossible, under COVID guidelines. It’s had on coaches, really it’s hard on everyone. My group has been really resilient. It should be an interesting season, one we’ll always remember.”
