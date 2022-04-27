CONWAY — The Kennett High softball team has lofty goals. The Eagles, who are off to a 3-4 start to the season, lost just one senior to graduation in 2021, want to make a lengthy playoff run this spring.
Last year, Kennett went 3-7 with six games canceled due to COVID-19.
Kennett drew the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and had to travel to Kingswood on May 31. The Knights, the No. 4 seeds, prevailed 14-2.
The Eagles lost just one senior — Amirah Daugherty — to graduation last spring.
Also, last spring, at awards night, Coach Chris Kroski presented junior Izzy Higgins with the Softball Award.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Emma Arnold, Caroline Coleman, Ashley Glaze and Izzy Higgins; juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Hope Elias, Ashley Garside, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Georgia Coleman; Allie Hussey and Stella Keeler.
Members of the junior varsity squad include junior Sophie Odell; sophomores Tori Brocato, Aubrie Cormier, Karlee Eldridge and Alisha Smart; and freshmen Cassidy Arruda, Emma Geoffrey, Jemma Dimock, Abigail Hynes, Moira Irish, Hannah King, Lacie McGinley and Ary Souza.
Caroline Coleman, Glaze and Higgins are the team captains.
“We have three very good leaders,” said Kroski. “Everybody has come a long way since last year. The amount of growth has been phenomenal. One year has made a huge difference. The girls know where they need to be on the field and that allows me to implant some new stuff.”
He added: “I’m getting used to them and they’re getting used to me. This is a fun group to be with. I enjoy time spent with them.”
Joining Kroski on the varsity bench is Assistant Coach Curtis Coleman.
Larry Meader returns as the junior varsity coach, along with Assistant Coach Dave Caputo.
There are 26 girls out for the sport this spring (down from 31 in 2021) with 14 on varsity and 12 on the JV roster.
The Eagles feature Higgins, Chick and Keeler handling the pitching duties; Hussey catching; Glaze at first base; Garside at second; Caputo at shortstop; Caroline Coleman at third base; Elias, Georgia Coleman, Violette, Arnold and McLellan in the outfield; and Snowdon offers multi-position versatility in the infield and outfield.
“Pitching is going to be the key to our success,” Kroski said. “If the girls can throw strikes and we play solid defense, we’ll be fine.
Kennett opened its season with a hard-fought 2-0 loss at Carroll County rival Kingswood (3-1) in Wolfeboro on April 13.
“We had runners on second and third in three innings, but couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it,” said Kroski. “There were a lot of positives to take away from that game.”
The hometown flock fell 17-3 at home in five innings (due to the 12-run mercy rule) to a talented Merrimack Valley team (4-0) which took advantage of several walks and a few fielding miscues along with belting two long home runs.
Kennett rebounded from those setbacks to beat rival (0-4) Plymouth 15-3 in five innings (mercy rule) at home on April 18 and then won a 10-inning thriller 11-10 on the road against Milford (3-3) on April 20.
“We played well,” said Kroski of the Plymouth win. “We saw two very good pitchers in our first two games. Seeing the Plymouth girl, who didn’t throw as hard, required a little adjusting but by the second time up our timing was much better. I think everyone got a hit and we had four girls with multiple hits.”
Glaze, Higgins and Hussey each had doubles in the win.
Chick pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, and Higgins tossed the final 2 1/3 to close out the win.
The Milford game was a barnburner.
“Nothing like a 10-inning game to go along with our longest bust trip (two and a half hours each way) of the season,” Kroski said, laughing. “The win made the trio home much better.”
Kennett led by three, 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when the Spartans rallied to tie the game and force extra innings.
“We got one in the eighth, but they came back and tied it,” said Kroski. “In the 10th, we scored three and held them to two. Izzy struck out the last hitter with the tying run on base. It was a good one to win.”
Higgins went the distance on the mound striking out eight in the win.
“We hit the ball really well,” Kroski said. “Allie Hussey, Lauren Violette and Georgia Coleman each had three hits.”
Hussey drove in four runs while Violette had three RBI.
“It was a good team game, they all played well,” said Kroski. “We made a couple of errors but the girls picked each other up and kept competing.”
The Eagles had the two-game winning streak snapped at state line neighbor Fryeburg Academy last Thursday. The Raiders avenged an April 9 13-2 loss with a 14-2 victory over KHS at Bradley Street Field in Fryeburg, Maine. Kennett, which was missing a few players due to vacation and other commitments, rebounded with a 5-2 at home Souhegan (1-5) the following day.
KHS opened this week with a 14-4 loss at Pembroke Academy (4-2) on Monday.
Kroski and his troops have talked about goals for this season.
“I think we’re capable of being a top-six team in Division II,” he said. “We have good athletes and we’re a team. My biggest thing is we’re a family and we’ve got to play like one. We might be playing teams with the Dodgers’ payroll and we may have a Milwaukee payroll but I want nine girls who believe in each other and are committed to playing the game the right way. If that happens, we’ll be tough to beat.
Kroski added: “I want a double-digit win season — that’s my goal. If we do that, it means we’ll probably host a playoff game, which would be great for the program.”
Kennett hosted rival Berlin (3-2 in Division III) on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles and Mountaineers are scheduled to face each other again on the diamond in Berlin on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.