CONWAY — Stay healthy, that’s the message Coach Jason Cicero keeps reminding the members of the Kennett High boys’ tennis team. With just seven players out for the program this spring, injuries and illness two things the Eagles can’t afford a lot of.
“Finger’s crossed, no injuries,” Cicero said, smiling. “We’ve got to stay healthy, the guys know that.”
Kennett started the season with just six players, and when two were forced in COVID-19 after a cohort in school detected the virus, it looked like the team might be forced to forfeit some early matches. KHS ended up having to go remote for a week due to an uptick in cases which ultimately sidelined all of the sports teams. The tennis team’s first two matches with Inter-Lakes, scheduled for April 15-16, were both canceled.
The hometown flock eventually had a seventh player join the team, and the Eagles made their 2021 season debut on the road against Gilford on April 19. The hosts edged the boys from Conway 5-4.
Members of the team include senior Sam Alkalay; juniors Camden Bailey, Andrew Fournier and Spencer Ogren; sophomore Grant Barahona; and freshmen Martin Lockhart and Jake Young.
Cicero is joined on the court by Assistant Coach Steve Pietrow.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled all spring sports in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Kennett’s sports teams met virtually through that spring working on skills and drills. The Eagles even held spring sports awards with Cicero selecting Jack Wheeler to receive the Boys Tennis Award.
“We had a strong group last year, it’s a shame they never got to play,” said Cicero. “Our numbers are down a bit this year but there’s a good contingent of seventh and eighth-graders in the pipeline. I think we’re starting to see the benefit of the Advantage Kids (summer tennis) program.”
Alkalay, the lone returning letter winner, is the team captain and will play No. 1 singles and doubles.
“Sam has really improved his overall game,” Cicero said. “He’s a solid tennis player. It’s a shame we don’t have Eric (Schandor, who played No. 1 singles for the Eagles in 2019 as a sophomore).”
Bailey is playing No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Alkalay.
“Camden looks really good,” Cicero said. “He had a nice structure to build on.”
The Eagles were able to get six indoor sessions at the Canmore Tennis Club this spring.
“That really helped,” Cicero said. “(Laughing) It was nice not to have to shovel the courts this year. It’s the first time I can remember that we didn’t have to do that.”
Ogren, who is new to the sport, but a “good athlete,” according to Cicero, is playing No. 3 singles and will team with No. 4 Fournier as the team’s No. 2 doubles tandem.
Barahona is currently No. 5 on the team’s ladder with Lockhart at No. 6 and Young at No. 3. A combination of this trio will slot into the No. 3 doubles spot.
“These three are eager to learn and willing to do anything the team needs,” said Cicero.
Kennett played well at Gilford.
“This was actually encouraging considering we had two players on quarantine for a week and then had a week without practice,” said Cicero. “It was the first competitive high school match for five out of six of the varsity team players. It was pretty cool to see them be able to do that.”
In singles, Alkalay def Joseph Schelb 8-1; Izaak Waltom def Bailey 8-6; Aiden Townsend def Spencer Ogren 8-5; Fournier def Aydyn Berube 8-3; Matteo Giovanditto def Barahona 8-1; and Drew DeCarli def Martin Lockhart 8-0.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def Schelb/Walton 8-4; Ogren/Fournier def Townsend/Berube 8-2; and Giovanditto/DeCarli def Barahona/Lockhart 8-2.
The NHIAA had an open tournament last fall and winter for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play. A similar format will be followed this spring.
Cicero talked about team goals.
“We want to improve as a tram with each match,” he said. “The nice thing is we’re playing sports this spring. We’re all happy to be back playing.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to rival Kingswood on Monday (4 p.m.) in the first of a home-and-home series, which is slated to culminate in Conway on Thursday at 4 p.m.
