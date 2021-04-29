FRYEBURG — In a lament common to many spring coaches, Bob Hodgman-Burns reports that his squad of boys lacrosse players at Fryeburg Academy will be young and inexperienced, having lost a year of skills and development to the COVID-less sports season of spring 2020. The 2021 Raiders will rely heavily on the leadership of senior midfield captain Will Galligan. Andrew Turner and Dominic Zimel are the only other players from the Class of 2021, and they lack the experience of Galligan.
Fortunately, starting at the defensive end, the Raiders have received solid play from first-year goalkeeper, sophomore Patrick Dross, who has played well despite coming under fire in a 12-0 scrimmage defeat to the Post-Graduate players of Bridgton Academy, and a 14-0 opening game defeat at traditional boys lax powerhouse North Yarmouth Academy (1-0) on April 17.
The Raiders showed improvement in both early games, limiting their opponents to just two goals in each second half. The Raiders (0-2) opened their offensive stat sheet in a 3-1 loss at Gray-New Gloucester (1-1) on April 20.
Hodgman-Burns (H-B) reports a healthy roster of 25 players, predominately juniors and sophomores, with only one freshman, Nicholas Turner. Amongst his crew, H-B has a wide range of abilities, with a predominance of new lacrosse players. Thus early season training has focused on basic skills of passing and catching and winning ground balls.
The offensive patterns and tactics have been limited to date, as younger Raiders build up their basic skills. Even rules of substitutions and zones to play in were new to several players against Bridgton and NYA; these were the first two times for many Raiders on a fully lined lacrosse field.
Nonetheless, H-B reports an infectious enthusiasm among athletes who "are just happy to get outdoors playing." After last spring, it is a pleasure 'to be suiting up." Further, H-B comments that there has been positive rapport, patience and guidance supplied by his veteran players to several newcomers to the game.
Among those players who enter the season with some experience, H-B expects strong seasons from junior defenseman Joe Fox and his sophomore brother Haden. Junior attackman Taylor Day promises to rack up some goals as the offense develops. Sophomore Owen Galligan will see plenty of field time. Among the junior class, H-B looks for speedy development and "shaking off the rust" from Dana Hamlin, Danali Johnson Liam Patterson and sophomore Gabe McKinney.
With no Heal Points to be concerned about and an open tournament for which all may qualify, H-B is hopeful that his young squad may advance to be a dangerous opponent by playoff time. For the meanwhile, the defense will rely on simple man-to-man coverage and the offensive patterns are basic as ball-handling skills limit the intricacy of patterns the Raiders may develop as the season progresses.
One area of strength H-B has noted is face-offs. This particular skill, which requires grit and determination, has been a positive for the Raiders to date and reflects well on the team's character and commitment to improvement.
In the meantime, H-B reports full support among players to follow bus seating plans, wear masks during practice and games and commit to doing the little things which will enable completion of a challenging 14-game schedule.
The Raiders are scheduled to host Traip Academy (0-2) this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
