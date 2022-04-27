CONWAY — Seven is the magic number for the Kennett High baseball team this spring. Coach Josh McAllister believes if his Eagles can score seven runs a game they’re going to win most of their games.
“That’s the goal,” McAllister said. “Our target as a team is one run an inning. If we score seven runs over seven innings, we’re going to win more than we lose.”
The Eagles are off to a 2-4 start on the diamond in April.
Kennett was scheduled to host Berlin (4-2 in Division III) on Wednesday, but the game was rained out and rescheduled to May 21 at noon. The two schools are scheduled to wrap up a home-and-home series in Berlin on Monday at 4 p.m.
The good news is this spring feels like a normal one for McAllister, his players and the coaching staff.
“We have no COVID restrictions,” he said by phone Monday. “We had no impact on our four-week KHS Baseball Cal Ripken Spring Training session with 70 kids.”
McAllister added: “It’s been three years for us to get back to where things we did normally are happening again. We have freshmen in high school now that were part of the Cal Ripken Spring Training the last time things were normal. It’s been great.”
Kennett went 5-4 in the 2021 regular season with three games canceled due to COVID-19 in Division II.
KHS lost Noah Barrows, Parker Coleman, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Sean Regnier to graduation last spring.
There were 32 players out for the program this spring.
McAllister plans to carry 13 players on the varsity squad with some possibly swinging between the varsity and junior varsity teams. Fourteen players made the JV squad.
Seniors on this year’s varsity team are Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille; juniors are Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; sophomores Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and freshmen Jacob Brown, Matt Charette and Devon Jakubec.
“I like this team,” McAllister said. “We’re a little inexperienced. Our seniors only have a year of experience or none because of COVID. While we don’t have a lot of players with two or three years of varsity experience, I think it’s an extremely talented group both on varsity and JV. We have guys on the JV who will be impact varsity players.”
Allen, Robitaille, Robinson and Seavey have been selected as the team captains.
McAllister also has a talented core of assistants. Seth Allen returns for the sixth year as the varsity assistant, while Doc Walker, the bullpen guru, has been bumped up as the varsity bench coach; Ryan Richard is the new hitting instructor; and DJ Johnson is the new pitching coach.
Former KHS standouts Josh Drew and cousin Kenny Drew are the junior varsity coaches.
“I have a staff and half,” McAllister said smiling. “We have a good line of communication throughout the program.”
Kennett opened the season in Wolfeboro against Carroll County rival Kingswood (1-3) on April 13. Seavey tied the game in the top of the seventh inning on a home run, but the Knights walked off with the 2-1 win with a run in the bottom of the inning.
After a 12-7 loss on April 15 to Merrimack Valley (2-2) in the home-opener, KHS posted back-to-back wins, topping rival Plymouth (1-3) 7-6 at home on April 18, and then winning at Milford (0-5) 11-10 on April 20.
KHS rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Plymouth 7-6 in a walk-off win.
Trailing 6-4 and three outs from falling to 0-3, Coach McAllister had a feeling his team could stage a winning rally. Robinson singled to left field to open the inning.
“Something just felt right, I knew we were going to come back,” McAllister said. “I knew if we could get base runners on we’d be fine.”
He added: “I told the guys going into the bottom of the seventh, one of the best things that can happen as the home team is you can have a walk-off win, and we did. The thing I really like about this team is it never quits. The guys never think they are out of it.”
Robinson promptly stole second and advanced to third on a single by Seavey. After Seavey stole second to put runners on second and third, Viger cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly which also advanced Seavey to third. Robitaille tied the game with a single and got into scoring position with a stolen base. Allen drove in the winning run with a double down the right-field line.
Ramsey, who threw one pitch to get out of a sixth-inning jam and then needed 10 to set the Bobcats down in the seventh, picked up his first varsity win.
The Eagles had another one-run affair at Milford.
“We tried our darnedest to lose that one,” McAllister said, laughing. “We had a horrible pregame, the worst we’ve had since I’ve been coach. I thought we were going to be in trouble, but in the top of the first, we came out and hit three triples and scored five runs. Then we tried to give it all back. for a game where we scored 11 runs, it was super stressful.”
Kennett opened the game with Robinson and Seavey belting triple; Viger singling home a run; Robitaille tripling; and Nagle bringing him home on a single.
The Spartans scored three unearned runs in their half of the first inning and cut the deficit to 5-4 with a run in the second frame.
KHS scored twice in the fourth inning, once in the fifth; two more in the sixth; and added a run in the seventh to lead 11-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
“We proceeded to play probably the worst defensive inning I’ve ever seen us play,” said McAllister. “The last inning was a nightmare.”
Milford scored six runs and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Rines was able to get a pop-up to second to end the game and preserve the win.
Kennett pounded out 16 hits in the win. Seavey went 3-4 with three RBI and two runs scored to lead the hit parade, while Viger was 2-4 with a pair of RBI, while Robitaille, Allen, Brown, Nagle and Jakubec each had two hits.
Souhegan (5-1) halted the win streak with an 18-7 at home last Friday, and Pembroke Academy (2-3) blanked the boys from Conway 8-0 to open vacation week on Monday.
McAllister wants his team to get better every day and believes the Eagles can be a playoff team.
“I think we’re going to be an exciting team,” he said. “…This team has been really enjoyable to be around. You can’t tell the difference between the seniors and freshmen — they all get along — that’s when you know you have a good group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.