CONWAY — It took 665 days but baseball is back, and no one is happier than Kennett High Coach Josh McAllister. The Eagles were definite title contenders in 2020, but COVID-19 derailed the entire season.
“That’s a long time, 665 days,” McAllister, who is in his sixth year at the helm of his alma mater, said. “It was disappointing not to be able to play last year.”
He added: “We’re back and we’re playing, which wonderful,”
The last time the hometown flock played a game was June 1, 2019, when the No. 7 seeded Eagles fell 6-4 on a walk-off two-run home run at No. 2 Hollis Brookline in the Division II quarterfinals. The team went 13-7 that year, and after reaching the Elite 8, many had the boys from Conway pegged as the team to beat in 2020.
While there were no games last season, the Eagles met remotely through the spring. Kennett had four returning senior All-State players in Nate Grames, a top-notch pitcher, and Riley Fletcher, who played third base and shortstop, who both were named to the First-Team in 2019. Zach Smith, one of the top hitters in the division, earned Second-Team All-State laurels, while Ethan Ouellette, a dynamite centerfielder, garnered Third-Team All-State recognition.
McAllister met with his players via Zoom and actually wrapped up the season with the presentation of awards. The Jack Burns Memorial Baseball Award was presented by Coach McAllister to Smith, while the fourth annual David "Doc" Walker 10th Player Baseball Award, presented by bullpen guru Doc Walker, went to senior Dominic Jones.
Preseason this spring has seen some hiccups due to the coronavirus. The Eagles had to quarantine as a team for 10 days, missing out on two games with Winnisquam. Once cleared to return, KHS learned that Gilford, which was to play a home-and-home series, had to cancel due to its outbreak of the virus.
There were 32 players who came out for the program.
“We had an alarming amount of freshmen and sophomores,” said McAllister.
McAllister plans to carry 13 players on the varsity squad with some possibly swinging between the varsity and junior varsity teams. Fourteen players made the JV squad.
Seniors on this year’s varsity team are Noah Barrows, Parker Coleman, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Sean Regnier; juniors are Will Metz and Brady Robitaille; and sophomores Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; and freshman Body Nagle.
“I like this team,” McAllister said. “It’s a real good group of seniors. All six of them played summer ball and have a passion for the game.”
Keeler and Coleman will be counted on to lead the team in innings pitched. Both want to continue playing in college beyond Kennett High. Keeler plans to attend Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., while Coleman will take a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine. When not on the mound, Coleman and Keeler, who both play for the Maine Lightning last summer, will patrol centerfield, while Coleman may also see action at shortstop.
Barrows will be the team’s primary shortstop and will be counted on in the late innings as a closer, capable of throwing in the low 80s, according to McAllister.
King, who will play first primarily or be in the outfield, has a strong left-handed bat.
Gavett is a left-handed pitcher, while Regnier, who can play second and third base, may see some mound time, too.
Metz is another pitcher for the Eagles, who will be counted on in relief. He has good life on his fastball, according to McAllister.
Robitaille will be in left field, and McAllister said he’s working on a new “strategy at the plate,” and “if he executes his plan, should have quite a bit of success.”
Viger is playing second base and has “a sweet swing,” at the plate, according to McAllister, which led to him hitting near the top of the order.
Robinson is the team’s catcher and has been getting more and more comfortable behind the plate each day.
Seavey, who can play either of the corner infield spots, is expected to provide the Eagles with some key relief innings as a table-setter to Barrows.
Bradford is the fastest runner on the team and could be a game-changer on the base paths for KHS. He’s capable of playing all over the field giving the team another layer of versatility.
Nagle is the lone freshman on the varsity. “He’s raw but athletic,” said McAllister. He may see some action at third base but may also transition to the outfield.
McAllister also has a talented core of assistants. Seth Allen returns for the fifth year as the varsity assistant, while Sal DiSanza will work with both the varsity and JV teams. Ryan Richard is the new JV coach, with assistant Alex Ricker, while Doc Walker, the bullpen guru, has been bumped up as the varsity bench coach.
“We have a good line of communication throughout the program,” McAllister said.
The Eagles traveled to the Pine Tree State on April 22 to play neighbor Fryeburg Academy in an exhibition game. Played in whiteout conditions at times due to snow squalls, the Raiders edged KHS 5-4.
“It was fun, although I’d have liked it to have been a little warmer,” McAllister said, laughing. “We got eight this and stole 12 bases. We kept guys on second and third but couldn’t get the key hits.”
The Eagles did get the key hits on Saturday when they traveled to Whitefield and rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh off University of Maine commitment Tyler Hicks, to top White Mountains Regional 5-4.
KHS played small ball in the second inning to manufacture three runs. Robitaille, Regnier and Robinson, hitting 7-9 in the lineup, sparked the offense.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Robinson worked a seven-pitch walk off Hicks, who according to McAllister, “is one of the best guys we’ll see this season, to open the inning. Coleman followed with a double. With Bradford pinch running for Robinson, Viger delivered an RBI single to right field. King added a sacrifice fly to put the Eagles in front for good.
“It was a great win,” McAllister said. “It was one of those comebacks that everyone should feel good about. I kept telling the guys, we’ve got to find a way to solve (Hicks), and they did.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament last fall and winter for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play. That format will continue this spring.
“With the open tournament, we’re going to be able to treat the 12 regular-season games like the preseason, getting ready for the tournament,” said McAllister. “We’re going to try to win games, but we want to make sure we’re playing our best baseball in May.”
One new change fans will notice this spring, the Eagles have moved from the first to the third base dugout. The move, made by McAllister, was designed to give KHS spectators a better vantage spot.
