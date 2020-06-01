(Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun will be highlighting these Eagles over the next few weeks.).
Sophie Killeen is ready for the next chapter in her life, which will come this fall when she attends Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where she plans to study cooperate communications and play Division II soccer for the Falcons.
A member of the Kennett Life of an Athlete Leadership Team, Sophie is a four-year letter winner and three-time captain of the Eagles in soccer. She leaves KHS as arguably the best player in the program’s history. She has earned All-State recognition twice and is known for her tenacity on the field, competitiveness and desire to make those around her better. Sophie embraces the term leader.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“Back in my recruiting days, I created a list of schools that were in and around the Boston/New England area. I knew I wanted to challenge myself on the field, but also off the field. I wanted a balance between academics and athletics so D2 was right in my sweet spot. The New England 10 conference is the conference Bentley University plays in and it’s one of the most competitive conferences in the nation. Bentley is right outside of Boston which is my dream, and as soon as I meet the coach, Lauren Lukis, toured the campus, and met the team, it felt so right for me”.
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“It has always been a dream of mine to play in college and something I focused on. It’s what pushed me to keep getting better every practice and every game every long drive down to trainings, every strength and conditioning session, and everything in between.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“I think my biggest adjustment is going to be coming back from my injury. In the fall of my senior year, I tore my ACL halfway through the season and it was a devastating injury. I have never been injured or out for more than a week so this really destroyed me. I’m used to playing at a competitive level after playing for Seacoast United’s national premier league team for almost 3 years. Physicality and speed of play are going to be something I’ve seen before, but I’m really focused on making a strong come back from my injury and getting back to where I was and being a better, stronger, smarter player in the fall of my freshman year at Bentley.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“Gosh, I hope so. I can’t take much longer without soccer. I’m going crazy! In all seriousness, I think that there will be soccer and I’m trying to remain hopeful and optimistic about going to school in the fall.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“As long as I’m out on the field again I’m going to be so happy. Obviously I want my parents and family to be able to come and watch me and if that means they have to sit 6 feet apart from the rest of the fans, then that’s a victory for me.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“Definitely would’ve kicked for the football team. They asked me and my schedule was to jam-packed with Soccer, per usual, and I couldn’t do it. Looking back it would’ve been so cool.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“If I were to give any advice to Eagles that want to play sports in college I would say that you can do it. It all starts with believing in yourself and pushing yourself, and always giving 110%. You’re going to get what you give. If you give it your all you’re going to get your best results. Obviously those are all things that everyone’s probably heard before, so if I could say one thing from me too and aspiring college athlete I would say; follow your dreams, follow them with hard work dedication and passion. That’s all you need. The rest will fall into place.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“Although every time I stepped out on the field wearing No. 16 will always be with my favorite memories, I think the best of the best is definitely beating Plymouth in overtime under the lights my junior year.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“For sure. I know how much sports can have an impact on athletes' lives and I can’t think all my coaches enough for everything they’ve done for me. I can definitely see myself coaching the sport I love one day.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“I missing seeing my friends the most, it’s been really hard especially since it’s my senior year. I also miss my teachers and being in school. I know we all thought we’d never say it but we all want to go back to school so badly.”
