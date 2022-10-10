FRYEBURG — It was a good season on the links for the Fryeburg Academy golf team, and with record numbers out this fall, the future looks bright for the program.
Coach Chris Dutton had 19 student-athletes out this fall, including a record eight girls.
“Record at moment is 3-6 but we have been in some close contests where one match we lost by a single shot another match by two shots and another by four shots, so could easily flip the script and be 6-3 or 5-4,” he said on Sept. 27. “We mainly have struggled to have everyone playing well or close to their average in a match. Seems we have one or two play well or slightly overachieve their average but in the same breath two or three struggle that day and shoot well above their averages.”
Sean Davis has held the No. 1 spot for the Raiders, and, according to Coach Dutton, “seems to slowly be rounding into form and gearing up to make a run to qualify for the individual for states.”
The Raiders have received good contributions from Bryce Richardson, Quinn Hagerty, newcomer Quin Dickey, Sam Day, Tommy Ontengco and Ethan Lord.
When we look quickly at some of the teams we need to beat at the state qualifier it’s attainable as they have been some of our close losses but we need to get everyone playing well on that day and let things sort out,” said Dutton. “At beginning of the season I said we didn’t have a great chance to sneak in as a team but now we are in a much better spot if we play consistently that day. It will be a tight race between five teams for just two spots. That being said, I really like how we are progressing now and for next season as we have a good young core that will be back next year to continue.”
The Raiders traveled to Poland Spring Resort to play Poland on Sept. 21 and emerged with a 4-2 win.
“Ethan Lord and Quin Dickey helped lead the attack to the win with good scoring from Bryce Richardson,” Dutton said.
Poland’s Hayden Christner beat Davis 45-48 at No. 1; Hagerty topped Nick Garey, 47-52 for FA; Richardson beat Hunter Brackett, 43-46 for FA; Aida Webb beat Ontengco, 44-46 for Poland; Dickey topped Cade Johnson, 46-55 for FA; and Lord beat Jason Garneau, 44-67 for FA.
The Raiders set their sights on the conference qualifier on Sept. 27, with 10 teams chasing three spots at the Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro, Maine, which received over 7 inches of rain within days of the event.
“It definitely played a role with some standing water, wet grass, and scores seemed a little higher than normal,” said Dutton. “The team battled through and ended up with a fifth-place finish, up three spots from last year which was a positive note.
He added: “Bryce Richardson battled a slow start then carded a few birdies and shot an 84 to lead the team and also punched his ticket to the state finals for the individuals. We had three other players close to qualifying as individuals — Ethan Lord and Quin Dickey were two shots off the qualifying number and Sean Davis was three shots short. The good news is we have a good core of the team back next season to hopefully make a run as a team for states and more individuals.
At Toddy Brook last Wednesday, North Yarmouth Academy narrowly edged the Raiders 160 to 166.
Hagerty was the medalist for the Raiders, shooting a 40, followed by Ontengco and Dickey, 41; Davis, 44; Richardson, 49; and Lord, 52.
