CONWAY — Another winter of high school basketball is about to tipoff, and while teams are getting in their final practices or scrimmages, another group — the referees — are gearing up for a busy winter. And, with the number of officials dramatically declining in recent years, some games simply may not take place or at least not on the originally scheduled date.
“There’s definitely a shortage,” Gary Jenness, N.H. state supervisor of officials for IAABO (International Association of Approved Basketball Officials). “I think there's a number of reasons why. I think people are retiring and getting older. I think with the (COVID-19) pandemic, a lot of people decided not to come back. You know, just because they took a year off and, and maybe didn't miss it and just decided that until this straightened out, whether it ever does, they just didn't come back.”
There are currently 267 IAABO registered basketball officials in the Granite State. It seems like a lot, but it really isn’t.
“On an average night of the 267, probably somewhere between 10 and 15 percent are not available,” said longtime official and IAABO executive board member Dennis Ordway. “That’s by choice and maybe they have other plans. Let’s go with the 267, and 100 percent of them are available. If they are available on Dec. 10, there are 168 games scheduled. If they need two officials on each game, that’s 336 officials, so 267 is looking pretty small.”
At the height, there were 410 basketball officials in the state.
The IAABO was founded in 1921.
Jenness and Ordway spent Saturday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Saturday providing a three-man officials rotation game training opportunity at the fourth annual Kennett Jamboree, with the KHS girls hosting seven other schools.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is get the three-man in a JV game to get younger officials like the people who are here today to get experience,” Jenness explained. “In a three-man, we’re using one official, a JV official, and two varsity officials to do the three men in the JV and then the two varsity officials go into the varsity game. It’s not costing the school, anymore because the two varsity officials are splitting the JV, right? But, if you have say 10 doubleheaders on a night, you would need 40 officials. By doing this, you only need 30, so you can save 10 officials. It’s just something we’re trying this year.”
He added: “I think something, like we're doing here, is very important, because last year when we had pods, you know, teams played the same teams, we had a lot more assignments. So a lot more officials got games, but most of them could only us do maybe a play-in and then a prelim because quarterfinals they start with a three-man. So that's why I board is trying to get more people ready for it.”
Is it a big difference going from two to three officials?
“It’s just getting comfortable with it,” said Ordway. “You ref the same, you’ve still got the same rules. It’s just the positioning and listening.”
“And talking about primary coverage area and not stepping on Dennis ad making calls in his area,” Jenness said. “You’re not going to change the rules, it’s just who is making the call. …The three-man game makes it a little easier because you don’t have to run from foul line to foul line. The most you are probably going half the court, which makes it easier for older people. When three people do it correctly, it makes the game a lot safer and a lot better refereed.”
“If we are successful in training for three, and we're using an attraction that people don't have to work as hard and they get some more money, and they stick around a little bit longer,” Ordway added. “The only thing the older guys are giving up is an ego thing. Finals, semifinals, you know, but you're going to have a 30-game schedule. Put that in your pocket. Let the younger guys get on the court.”
“I thought it went great,” said local official Johnny Eastman, who was one of five referees familiar with the three-man system, who helped 10 other referees in the clinic. “They all looked really good. We’ll do more training with this throughout the year.”
Basketball in New Hampshire had a longstanding tradition of being played on Tuesday and Friday nights, but that started to change two years ago.
“In Division I, they took the freshman games off of Saturdays,” Ordway explained, “and they moved them on the same day as their varsity and JV games. So, they start them earlier and have freshman, JV and varsity all in a row.”
The shortage of officials means some referees are often asked to call three games in a row.
“That’s asking an awful lot,” Jenness said.
“Not only is it asking a lot, but it’s not really fair to kids,” added Ordway. “The third game (the varsity game), I’m going to say it and classify it, is the most important game because it’s the one that affects the standings. (Laughing) Some old guy like me comes along, I’m going to be pretty tired (by the start of the third game).”
Jenness said an official may do a freshman game somewhere and end up going somewhere else to do a varsity game elsewhere.
“It doesn’t look like they’re doing two games, but they are,” he said.
“It started to change when coaches, opposite sex sons and daughters were playing on the same night away,” explain Ordway. “They wanted to watch their kids play, so that school, would say we’re gonna help the coach, so we take Monday and Thursday and do the girls or the boys and then Tuesday and Friday, we’ll do the other way. That way the coach of the boys could go watch his daughter play or vice versa.”
Now, there are often games five or six days a week, plus, new this season, Division I and II schools have shortened the season by a month but are still playing the same number of games. Kennett boys and girls are scheduled to play 18 regular-season contests.
“The reason the athletic directors in Division I wanted to shorten the season is they are saying people aren’t playing because basketball goes through Thanksgiving, Christmas and February vacation and kids aren’t playing because they missing all those chances to do something with their families,” Jenness said.
It used to be a longer path to becoming a varsity official. It would take two years of working your way through the ranks with freshman and JV games and gaining valuable experience before making the leap to the hardwood for a varsity game. Now, due to the need for officials, Jenness said a person can, if proficient, be doing varsity games within a year.
“Nobody is sitting there gripping because the new guy is coming in and the old guy is out,” Ordway said. “The old guy is probably busier than he wants to be. The trick is to try to keep the young ones.”
“This is a way for me to stay in the game and if somebody plays the game and loves the game, this an opportunity to stay involved in the sport,” said Jenness. “And nobody does it for the money, but it's not a bad gig.”
You have to be 18 and older to become an official. Anyone interested in becoming an official can go to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s website (tinyurl.com/2p8u3vah), where you will find the necessary details. The IAABO has a written course that people can do at their own pace and have three months to complete.
