CONWAY — The final few weeks of Reed Karnopp’s senior year at Kennett High School were busy ones, but anyone who knows Reed knows he wouldn’t have it any other way. He was the named the MWV Career Technical Center Student of the Year; was the lead builder on the building construction trade’s tiny house project; and on Scholarship and Awards nights recently garnered numerous awards and scholarship. One of those was the coveted Damon O'Neal Scholarship.
Reed, 18, is the son of Stefan and Teri Wiley Karnopp of Kearsarge. He plans to attend Central Maine Community College in Lewiston, Maine, to major in electromechanical technology.
Reed grew up attending John H. Fuller Elementary School, followed by Kennett Middle School and Kennett High.
He is in the Career and Technical Honor Society and was a four-year member of the alpine and mountain bike teams, being elected captain of both his senior year. Reed was recognized for his skiing excellence, leadership in and outside the classroom and his scholastic achievement to receive the $4,000 Damon O'Neal Scholarship.
The scholarship is in honor of the famed Kennett junior Damon O'Neal who lost his life in a tragic ski accident in 1959. According to national officials, Damon was destined for the 1960 or '64 Winter Olympics. For over a decade, the scholarship in his memory has awarded over $40,000 to more than a dozen student/athletes.
Reed comes from a skiing family and entered his first ski race with family members when he was only 8 at the traditional Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore.
"My ski clothes were a bit baggy, so to cut down on wind resistance, I raced in my long johns," Reed said, smiling. "It helped, but I never did that again!"
His real love and success at ski racing started in middle school and he stated, "it was really cool heading to the mountain right after classes every day in the winter."
As he progressed in competitive skiing at Kennett High School, he said, "I was inching closer and closer to the top finishers such as Bobby (Graustein) and Dylan (West). That was really exciting and I loved it.”
Reed will be instructing on the bike trails at Cranmore this summer and enjoys mountain biking as a great alternative to skiing in the winter. In the fall, he will attend CMCC to study to become a licensed electrician and hopes to return to the valley to work and ski.
With a potential return to the area, Reed was asked if he envisioned competing in the famous Mountain Meister races at Cranmore where his father Stefan is an accomplished competitor.
"I beat him last year," he said with a wide grin. "I look forward to trying to repeat that… I think he's getting used to it!" Reed credits his parents, Stefan and Teri, for his scholastic and skiing success. He emphasized, "They were always there for me, supporting me at home and at races, encouraging me and dad would even pitch in and help with ski team stuff."
Some 52 years after his death, Rory O'Neal, his brother, wanted to pay a greater tribute. He and a committee made up of Neal Moylan, principal at Kennett High; Jennifer Murphy, guidance director at Kennett; Chuck Broomhall, former head ski coach; John Cristie, director of the Maine Ski Museum; Stefi Reed Hastings, of Hausfrau Foto; Kramer, of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council; Sut Marshall, of Abbott's Ice Cream; Glenn Saunders, of White Mountain Oil and Propane; and Ben Wilcox, of Cranmore, teamed up to create a $3,000 annual scholarship to be "awarded to an outstanding Kennett High School skier and student-citizen who has enrolled in an institution of higher education. The recipient's qualities shall include courage, leadership, determination and strong academic performance."
The committee set the following requirements:
• Skiing excellence: Finishing in the top three in at least three major ski meets entered by Kennett's ski team during the student's years at Kennett in jumping, cross-country, giant slalom and slalom; or two winning finishes in any meet in the four events cited above in the course of the student's years on the Kennett ski team; or one skimeister award (all events) at the New Hampshire Ski Championships during the student's years at Kennett High.
• Civic excellence: The candidate will exhibit the traits of pride, determination, willingness and a desire to improve; courage, leadership, appearance, behavior and loyalty to school and community. Achievement of these qualities will be demonstrated by: attaining at least one leadership position (sports captain, student government or major club such as vocational, yearbook, musical, etc.) or serving one school activity as outlined above and one similar role in a community group (such as scouts, church youth, etc).
• Academic excellence: The recipient of the award will maintain at least a 'B' average cumulatively for his/her years at Kennett. The average will be computed by Feb. 15 of the senior year and will be sustained until graduation.
• Attendance: Only students who attend Kennett High for at least three years will be eligible.
Reed joins a long list of accomplished student/athletes who along with the scholarship also have their names inscribed on the ESSC-sponsored Damon O’Neal trophy on display at Kennett.
Michael Larson was the first recipient in 2010, followed by Amber McPherson in 2011; Jake Van Deursenin 2012; Torin LaLiberte in 2013; Jacob Remick and Gillian Wilcox in 2014; Hannah Benson in 2015; Madelyn Glavin and Emma Niiler in 2016; Dennis Morgan in 2017; Riley Steward in 2018; Jordanna Belle-Isle and Aidan Hagerty in 2019; Ava Drummond in 2020; and Mackenzie Carr in 2021.
Information on the Damon O’Neal Scholarship can be found on Facebook at the Damon O’Neal Scholarship Fund or by contacting Ted Kramer at PO Box 264, Madison, N.H. 03849.
Editor's note: Ted Kramer contributed to this story.
