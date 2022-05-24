CONWAY — On the eve of his 15th birthday, Kennett High freshman Logan Ramsey celebrated a day early with his baseball teammates after tossing a no-hitter on the road to beat Laconia 9-0 on Monday.
The win snapped a 10-game losing skid for the Eagles, who put everything together at the right time during Ramsey’s gem.
The last no-hitter for KHS came on Opening Day in 2019. Nate Grames, a junior at the time, tossed a five-inning no-hitter with the Eagles winning 11-0 over Manchester West at Robert Burns Sr. Varsity Baseball Field on the 10-run mercy rule.
Grames was almost perfect. He walked just two but accounted for 13 of the 15 outs by strikeouts.
On Monday, Ramsey walked four and struck out nine, while his teammates played errorless ball behind him.
“It was a lot of fun,” Coach Josh McAllister said. “Logan threw great.”
McAllister realized Ramsey was in no-hit mode in the fourth inning.
“I was charting the game and thought we’re really mowing through these guys,” he said. “They hit only one ball out of the infield in the first four innings, a fly out to right field, but other than that, nothing left the infield.”
Ramsey was at just 89 pitches heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
“He was throwing a no-hitter and this was his last start of the season,” said McAllister. “We wanted to give him every chance to get it.”
He had to get four outs to end the game. With one out, he got a strikeout. One out away, he struck out a Sachem on a wild pitch which allowed the Laconia hitter to reach first. Ramsey struck out the next batter looking and was quickly mobbed by his teammates, led by freshman catcher Devon Jakubec, who had the best seat in the house for the masterpiece.
Kennett got plenty of offense on the afternoon and stole 13 bases along the way. The Eagles scored two runs in the second inning without the benefit of a base hit. They added three more in the fifth frame and four more in the seventh.
Freshman David Silvia made the most of his varsity debut by driving in a run with a single in his first plate appearance.
The win lifted Kennett to 3-12 on the season, while Laconia fell to 0-15.
“Fun fact,” McAllister said, smiling, “Logan has earned all three of our wins this season, two in relief and now the no-hitter.”
The Eagles were scheduled to host Bow (10-4) on Tuesday. Results were not known as of press time.
They are slated to travel to rival Plymouth (7-7) on Wednesday (4 p.m.); and host Pine Tree State neighbors Fryeburg Academy on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
