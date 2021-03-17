By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team Coach Sedge Saunders needed a little extra practice time before facing Poland on March 8. So he gathered his team at the Gibson Gymnasium for one final review an hour before they loaded up on the bus for the trip to Poland. Whatever the review it worked as the Raiders outscored and outlasted the Knights in triple overtime 73-65.
The season has progressed to the point where coaches are becoming familiar with other teams style of play, and can defend them. They are also familiar with each team’s high scorer. Fryeburg’s last opponent for instance forced the Raiders to the perimeter, but Armel Maloji and Gunnar Saunders were up for the challenge in the Fryeburg win.
In this one, the Raiders got out to a respectable start outscoring Poland in the first 14-8, and lead at the break by 23–21.
In the third quarter, Poland continually chipped away at the Raider advantage coming back from a once 14-point deficit until Issac Hill of Poland tied the game with 40 seconds left on two perfect free throws, sending the game into overtime.
In the run Poland was able to hit three treys by Hunter Gibson, who led all scorers with game-high 33 points. The Knights began to pull away in the first overtime until Coach Saunders called timeout and redirected his troops.
It was Eli Mahan who brought the Raiders back with inside field goals off of outstanding penetration and interior passing by Gunnar Saunders. It was Eli who sank two free throws to send the game into double overtime. Eli finished with eight points on the night. Gunnar Saunders sank a late three-point field goal for his only points of the eventful evening. Eli Terricbras connected with four treys and two free throws to contribute 14 on the night, while Kyle Littlefield hit three three-pointers ion his way to a 12-point effort. Big Will Hallam dominated play on the inside scoring three power lay-ins, while making all five of his free throws for 11 total markers.
Maloji was the Raiders high scorer with 15 points running and gunning for seven field goals and swishing his only free throw.
The Raiders are a team of multi-talented basketball players, coached by a man who has the knowledge to bring out the best in each one. Although this has been a little bit of a different season because of COVID-19, Coach Saunders describes it as one of the most exciting ever. This is a special team. Led by a special coach.
With Oscar Saunders joining his father Sedgewick on the bench this season, what a role model Coach is for an aspiring young coach. It is a great learning experience for everyone close to this team.
