FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy welcomes alumni, family and friends back to campus to celebrate Homecoming events and induct the newest members into FA’s Hall of Excellence this weekend .
On Friday, Oct. 21, FA ski team alums are invited to the lobby of the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center from 4:30-6 p.m. to celebrate 75 years of skiing at the Academy.
Also on Oct. 21, the Raider football team tis scheduled to play Leavitt High School at 7 p.m. in the regular-season finale. At halftime, the new stadium will be officially dedicated, honoring the late John H. Atwood. Fans will enjoy complimentary sweets provided by the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association.
On Saturday morning (Oct. 22), Hall of Excellence inductees and guests will enjoy a celebratory brunch followed by the induction ceremony held in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
The 2022 inductees are Nettie Kimball Bennett, Class of 1960; Dennis Ela, ‘67; Keith Durham, ’72; Ginny Sislane, ’77; Caleb Hopler, ’87; Seth Eastman, ‘11; Silas Eastman, ‘13; Bill Reilly (significant supporter); as well as the 1976 Class C State Championship Boys’ Basketball Team. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
The Hall of Excellence was created in 2010 to further recognize the outstanding achievement and contributions in the area of extra-curricular activities by the school’s many gifted and dedicated students and friends while maintaining the integrity of the institution. Everyone is welcome to join Raider Nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.