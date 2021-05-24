By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — On a beautiful Saturday morning the Fryeburg Academy softball team topped Gray-New Gloucester 11-2 on Bradley Street. It was threatening to be to a run-rule game, but the number 12 was just not reached.
For those of you who are comparison comprehenders, let’s compare this game to hunting down a pole-cat who is raiding your chicken coop every night, killing your chickens. It would be good to get an early jump on that ole polecat, and that is just what the Raiders did to Gray.
Camden Jones and Ella Bruno drew walks in their first at-bat for Fryeburg after Emelia DeSanctis dismissed the Patriots in their half of the first, on two outfield fly balls and a strikeout. The first out was one of many flies corralled by Jenna Dodge in left field. Back to the Fryeburg first inning with Jones walking, then stealing second, and Bruno drawing a free pass on first and with power at the plate in the form of catcher Morgan Fusco. You could see the pitcher from Gray was having some confidence problems. Fusco was not about to let her off the hook, by chasing a pitch out of the strike zone. She first worked the count in her favor and with the ducks on the pond she unloaded on a high inside fastball, and sent the pitch high, far and gone over the left-centerfield barrier for a three-run homer.
You might say the ole polecat was trapped behind a rock.
Gray failed to answer as DeSanctis continued to mow down Patriots and got some nifty play from the defense behind her. Jones picked up a grounder at shortstop and fired across the diamond to the always improving Brooke Emery for an out. Emery later pitched in with a base hit up the middle. Emily Walker charged in on a bunt attempt and gunned the ball to Emery for another web gem.
The game slowed a bit but Fryeburg was in control, just as polecat hunting can slow as the cat takes a snooze behind the big rock.
Gray scored two runs in the sixth to avoid the shutout.
DeSanctis scattered six hits while striking out eight in the win as the Raiders improved to 8-2, while Gray fell to 10-4.
Fryeburg scored six runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Jones and a three-run blast out of the park by Kate McIntyre. You might say at that point the Patriots, and the polecat was treed.
The Raiders Skipper Fred Apt was all smiles as he addressed his team in shallow left field after the game. As the Raiders won with strong pitching, tight defense, and timely hitting.
Senior Day started with some tears from players and parents but ended with all smiles from the Raider sideline. Raiders Jenna Dodge, Maddie Griffin, Emilia DeSanctis, Kayrin Johnson Courtney Dutton and Morgan Fusco were honored for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Fryeburg was on the road at Yarmouth on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are scheduled to host North Yarmouth Academy on Wednesday (4 p.m.); and travel to Poland on Monday for a doubleheader, which will begin at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.