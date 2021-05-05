FRYEBURG — Back on the track, competing and it’s so nice.
After more than 670 days, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams were back in action on Saturday when the Raiders made the trek to Hiram, Maine, for a meet hosted by Sacoppe Valley.
“It was our first meet in a very long time,” Kevin McDonald, Raiders’ head coach, said. “Very windy but mild, lots of issues with scoring and timing but the Raiders worked through it all. We finished second on the girls' side and third on the boys'. I would like to thank Mark Snow, the Lake Region coach, for rescoring the meet.”
Highlights on the day for the girls included the 4x800-meter relay setting the tone for the day with a winning performance in the opening event.
Runners on the relay included Casey-Jane Clark, Isabel Macht, Sam Carus and Alana Natuluk.
“A great way to start the 2021 season,” said McDonald.
Jordan Eastman “had a very nice day,” according to McDonald with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Sharlah May Day finished third in the javelin after dealing with a concussion issue, according to McDonald.
“We are glad to see Sharlah May on the recovery road,” he said.
Natuluk was first in the 1,600 meters and second in the 800 meters, just missing the state qualifying standards in both events.
“Alana has been working hard in practice and we see her meeting the state standards in the very near future,” McDonald said.
“Eliza Thorne did not waste any time as she blasted a state standard, with a strong wind, in the 400 meters of 1:03.81,” said McDonald. “Eliza, only a sophomore, also finished second in the 200 meters, just missing the state standard. The 200s were run into the very teeth of the wind and faster times should be in the near future.”
Ashleigh Bariteau, coming back from a severe knee injury, finished third in the long jump and fifth in the 100 meters.
“We are so happy to see Ashleigh running injury-free,” McDonald said.
Sam Carus ran a fine 3,200-meter race, recording a time of 13:13.95 good for first place.
“The time is just off the provisional standard for states,” McDonald said. “We feel Sam will dip under the 13-minute mark very soon.”
For the boys, Padric McGrath won the discus with a throw of 99'2".
“Padric also finished third in the javelin and second in the shot put. A great day with a lot of points for the team,” McDonald said.
Luke Dupuis won the 3,200 with a time of 11:27.01 and finished second in the 1,600 in 5:02.02.
“Luke is on the cusp of becoming a sub-five-minute miler, which is a great accomplishment,” said McDonald. “Maybe next week?”
Armel Maloji won the 200 meters and finished fourth in the 100 meters, just missing the state standard for both.
“Armel, also a very accomplished triple jumper, could go to states in four events,” McDonald said.
He added: “Jacob Adams is on a tear. Jacob met the state standard in the long jump, winning with a jump of 19'5" — 20 feet is surely in his future. Only a sophomore, there is a very bright future for this young athlete. Jacob also finished fourth in the 200 meters, so he has wheels.”
McDonald is over the moon happy to see his athletes back on the track competing.
“I cannot put into words how awesome it felt to be at a meet with a bunch of kids,” he said. “It's a cool year as we will meet the same teams each week for the next three weeks. A great battle to watch will be Eliza from FA and Leah from Lake Region in the 400 meters. Both girls got together after they raced and we talked about dipping under a minute. A landmark for the 400 meters. Both agreed to work towards this goal, which is awesome. Track and field is about competition but also working for success and celebrating that.”
