FRYEBURG — There’s no place like home, but Conway is not a bad second option for the Fryeburg Academy football team.

While the finishing touches are being put on the Raiders’ new all-purpose turf field, equipped with lights for night games, the boys from Fryeburg successfully opened their season in their home away from home at Kennett High School. The Raiders hosted Poland at Gary Millen Stadium on Saturday and posted an impressive 24-6 victory to kick off the 2022 campaign.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.