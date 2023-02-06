FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team outscored hosts Cape Elizabeth 12-10 in the fourth quarter to leave town with a quality 48-37 late season win.
The victory lifted FA to 5-9 on the season while the Capers slipped to 3-9.
Fryeburg junior Sydney Shaw led all scorers with 19 points including two big three-point field goals. Mina Milosevic added 11, while Jilyan Byrne netted 6.
Head Coach Kristen Stacy is encouraged by the chemistry Byrne and Shaw have developed. The return of Alyssa Grawe was appreciated as she made good in her one open three-point shot adding three points to the FA tally.
Always hustling to chase down rebounds and loose balls, Celia Hernandez scored seven points to help the cause, including one big swish from the land of three.
Coach felt that Fryeburg’s ball movement and pinpoint passing on offense and man-to-man defense left Cape unable to keep up.
Coach Stacy is hopeful that the momentum can continue this week when the Raiders face Gray New Gloucester, Freeport, Greely and Wells.
It is the right time of year to be playing your best ball, and the Raiders certainly are.
In recent action, FA saw its two-game win streak snapped by rivals Lake Region as the Lakers swept a home-and-home series to earn bragging rights and pick up the Heel points.
The Lakersdefeated the host Raidersby a single point, 43-42, in a nip-and-tuck battle in the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 17. In the rematch, Jan. 21, in Naples, Maine, Lake Region used interior play and outscored the girls from Fryeburg 31-9 over the second and third quarters en route to a 61-39 victory.
In the first encounter, FA hung with Lake Region despite a rather large height disadvantage. The Lakers have two players who are 6’1”. One other forward who is 6’ and two girls who are 5’11”. Lake Region Coach John Mayo used his height advantage by having his girls pass the ball with two hands over their heads to their teammates high above where Fryeburg could reach. On passes inside the Lakers’ “bigs” caught the ball facing the basket for short easy bank shots. The Raider defense had to scramble to catch up.
The Raiders got into early foul trouble while finding themselves behind on the scoreboard. Fryeburg played catch-up throughout with the ball handling and scoring of Shaw, and Milosevic. As always, Hernandez was working hard on defense and rebounding against the Lakers. If there is a loose ball on the floor you can see Hernandez’s eyes light up as she looks to gain possession. Her hustle and determination are an inspiration for her teammates.
Although the Lakers started to pull away at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth, the undersized Raiders fought back to within a single point with the ball. With 1 second left, trailing 43-42 and the crowd on its feet, the Raiders threw up a prayer that would have won the game, but it was inches short of its mark as the horn sounded.
As fate would have it Milosevic was under the basket, and she caught the desperation heave at the buzzer. She banked in the errant shot however the buzzer had sounded.
Shaw was injured in the game and did not play most of the second half.
As Coach Stacy walked by me on her way out while holding her index finger and thumb a quarter of an inch apart, she whispered, “This close, we were this close.” And they were. It just doesn’t seem fair sometimes, but we chalk it up to a learning experience, and that is why high school sports are of such importance in a child’s life.
In the rematch, the Raiders took the lead in the first quarter, but Melissa Mayo scored 13 of her 16 points in the middle two quarters as the Lakers took charge of the scoreboard. Ava Smith was the game’s high scorer with 17 points.
Bryne was the high scorer for Fryeburg with 10 points, while Milosevic added nine; Hernandez, eight; Shaw, six; and Grawe, Gwen McDougall and Eden True each had two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.