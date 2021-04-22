FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy held its annual winter sports awards on April 12 in a rare outdoor ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of the Raiders along with the perseverance of the student-athletes and coaches in pulling off a season.
Fryeburg Athletic Director Sue Thurston served as the master of ceremony for the awards.
Alpine Coach Sam Dyer and Assistant Coach Jeff Juneau presented the Most Valuable Skier awards to Olivia Krug and Will Marshall.
“I’m sure like everyone else it was a bit of trying season,” Dyer said after the start of winter sports were put on hold for several weeks due to high COVID numbers in the northern part of Oxford County. “For us being outdoors, this season has been a little more difficult than most just because of the lack of snow and COVID. “Just being able to get out and do what we did was really, really great. I really appreciated everyone who helped out, especially Sue Thurston, who really facilitated us getting out on snow when we could and getting that season going when it just like like seemed nothing was going to happen.”
He added: “This year, I’ve got two awards, both MVP awards for the team. I’ve got to emphasize that MVP doesn't just mean being the best on the hills, it means being able to help out each other and being there to support each other. It doesn't hurt when you put together a lot of wins and really have a great season. The first MVP Award goes to Will Marshall. The second MVP Award, again, goes to a strong skier all four years. I have to say every year, she has improved on her results and has always been a strong skier, but this year she kind of really, really stepped it up and was a top scorer for the team almost exclusively for the races we had — out next MVP is Olivia Krug.”
Coach Sedge Saunders, along with assistant coaches Oscar Saunders and Ben Darling presented the Coach’s Award for boys basketball to Will Hallam and Eloi Terricabras.
“For this award, we’re looking for people who know what it means to be good teammates and to help build a successful program,” said Coach Saunders. “Both of these young men had very successful seasons. They both did very well on the court and they do well in the classroom, as well, which we really appreciate. They lead by example on the court, during games and in practice, and their effort was top-notch at all times — their energy was very good and that was contagious. It really rubbed off on the other guys.”
He added: “What separates these two though, is they have genuine concern and energy for their teammates. So it doesn't matter what type of day they're having, or what type of practice they're having, they're always encouraging their teammates to be better. That's really what I appreciate most from these two because it's not easy to support others when you're not having your best day. They were the consummate teammates in terms of supporting one another.”
For indoor track, Coach Kevin McDonald and Assistant Coach Trevor Hope presented the Coach’s Award to Padric McGrath and Livia Devries.
“It's my pleasure to award two coaches awards. Even though we had a truncated season, we still got together every day and worked hard. l’d like to thank everyone for making the indoor season possible. Tonight's awards go to Livia Devries and Patrick McGrath.”
“We call it the indoor track team but I want to mention, they practiced outdoors every single day,” Thurston said. “There were some cold days out there. so I tip my hat to those kids who stayed with indoor track in really kind of gutted it out.”
Thurston, filling for ice hockey Coach Wayne Neiman and Assistant Coach Bo Apt, presented the Team Leadership Award to Will Galligan and the Most Valuable Player Award to Eddie Thurston.
“The Ice Cats hockey awards are a little bit unique in that the two awards are spread across over three schools, Oxford Hills, Lake Region and Fryeburg make up that team and there were 34 athletes on the team this past season. Will Galligan has been selected to receive the Leadership Award. Will was the captain who led by example, he took pride in acknowledging all of his teammates and represents all three schools with true sportsmanship. Will did whatever he had to, including sacrificing a starting spot, to benefit the team. In Will's mind that was an opportunity to play with his younger brother and help make his game strong, as well. It's for the little things like that, that Will Galligan is being presented the Leadership Award tonight. Will is not here, unfortunately, he is in quarantine.”
She added: “The coaches and the team voted to select the Ice Cats Most Valuable Player. Eddie Thurston has lead the team all four years of high school, and he started every game since his freshman year. He's been on the power-play unit as well as the shorthanded side of the play. As a team assistant captain, his strengths include his ability to see the ice and present passes to the players moving along the ice. A strong athlete with good hands, the Ice Cats MVP award goes to Eddie Thurston.”
Coach John Weston and Assistant Coach Silas Eastman presented the Raider Award for Nordic skiing to Samantha Carus.
“One thing I was just noticing while I was up here,” Weston said. “I think I've done this for many years now, it seems like I'm always sitting with the same coaches. So I think it's great that we certainly have some consistency with our winter coaches, which is nice. And special thanks to Sue Thurston. Obviously, all you kids out here, this has been really tough for you and for coaches, it was a tough year. But for me, it was just one season. And I know for Sue, this is just Groundhog Day over and over and over again, going through this so, let's please, thank Sue Thurston (who received the longest and loudest applause of the night).”
Weston spoke about his award recipient.
“A year ago this past February, Sam Carus suffered a freak accident at ski practice,” he said. “A golf ball-sized chunk was excavated out of her calf with a ski pole. It required stitches and surgical glue to fix. Two weeks later, Sam was back racing in our State Meet. I found this to be a very impressive display of determination on her part. She's a tough kid. It wasn't a huge surprise to flash forward to this year and into global chaos, that Sam was still training and working like business as usual. Sam made every practice, she never complained and did her best to enjoy a very unusual season. Her work paid off, and although we only had a handful of races, she made each one count. She made marked improvements in her results which was highlighted by a Top 20 finish at our conference championship race. It was a true highlight of the season and made me very proud. Sam is always pleasant and respectful and I wish her the very best in our next chapter.”
Coach Billie L’Heureux and Assistant Coach Lexi L’Heureux presented Raider Awards to Brooke Emery and Emma Rydman in girl's basketball.
“One group, which I don’t always agree with, the MPA (Maine Principals Association), I am really thankful that they recognized that the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these kids meant that they needed to get playing. So I do appreciate them for understanding that and doing what they could to get us back playing on the courts, on the fields, on the tracks, etc.,” said Coach L’Heureux.
She added: “Brylie (Walker, the school’s head athletic trainer), I don’t know how she did it, she kept these kids in shape through virtual conditioning, and I actually did it with her sometimes. It’s hard, it’s not easy to do. The athletes, I was so amazed with the group of girls that I worked with. They never complained, they had to clean all the time. There was enough hand sanitizer to sanitize a country, almost. The athletes really deserve a round of applause in my opinion.”
L’Heureux recognized her award winners.
“The first Coach's Award I'm giving is to a girl who kind of goes under the radar. She's not the highest scorer. She's not the highest rebounder. She will play every minute of every game if I need her to. She works hard, asks questions and you don't even necessarily know she's there. You kind of almost forget about her sometimes, but she's consistent. And that's what you need on a basketball court. She's calm, consistent and performs. And that's Emma Rydman.
“My second Coach's Award is a true leader on and off the court, on and off the field. She was 14th in the Western Maine Conference in scoring, and we play in a pretty competitive conference. For her to make that Top 15 that is doing some. She led almost every category of Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball except for three-point shooting, but she tried for that one. She's just consistent and a great leader. Always with a smile on her face, whether she wants to or not. Good things are going to come from both of these girls next year. And I'm super excited to be around for that. And that's Brooke Emery.”
Seniors who were named to the Western Maine Conference All Academic Team for attaining a 3.5 GPA or better were Ella Baptista, Kyleana Carbone, Samantha Carus, Sharlah-Mae Day, Livia DeVries, Marra MacMillan, Eli Mahan, Will Marshall, Kyeni Musembi and Eloi Terricabras.
Several Raiders earned All-Conference recognition based on the finish in conference championships or the vote of the coaches:
Hogan Bemis, Olivia Krug, Eliza Thorne and Will Marshall for alpine skiing.
Luke Dupuis and Alanna Nataluk for Nordic skiing.
Brooke Emery for girls basketball.
Will Galligan and Eddie Thurston for ice hockey.
Armel Maliji and Eli Mahan for boys basketball.
This winter in the Western Maine Conference Nordic Ski Championships, held at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg, Maine, Alana Nataluk was the individual conference skate (freestyle) ski champion for the girls, while Luke Dupuis was eighth for the boys in the skate race.
In the Western Maine Conference Alpine Ski Championships, Olivia Krug was fifth in slalom and 12th in the GS for the girls, while Will Marshall was fourth in GS and ninth in slalom; and Hogan Bemis was ninth in GS and 10th in slalom.
Each school nominates two senior scholar-athletes each year for the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to be put into a random drawing for $500 scholarships.
“Although ours were not selected in the draw, I would like to present Eli Mahan and Ella Baptista with their certificates,” said Thurston.
Three Star Jackets are awarded to athletes who have earned their third varsity letter. Recipients include: Kasey-Jane Clark, Sebastian Drosa, Will Hallam, Andrew Irwin, Will Marshall, Brody McGrath and Bryce Richardson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.