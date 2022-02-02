FRYEBURG — Fresh off an impressive 49-46 victory over rival Lake Region at home on Jan. 22, the Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team ran into the iron of the league — Wells — at the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 25. The Warriors (12-0) showed why they are widely considered the team to beat in conference this year cruising to a 77-20 victory in a contest that was never close.
The loss dropped Fryeburg to 3-6 on the season.
Wells jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Warriors led 44-9 at halftime and 61-16 after three frames.
Raiders had no answer for Grace Ramsdell, who outscored Fryeburg by 13 points, ripping the nets for a game-high 36 points.
Always a competitor captain Brooke Emery tried to keep the Raiders in the contest by scoring 10 points on the night. Emma Rydman netted three points, while Mercedes Camacho Lobaton, Adnaina Camacho Lobaton and Camino Camacho Lobaton, each had two points; and Emily Walker, one.
Wells is a very good basketball team. The Raiders played even with the Warriors, but just could not recover from the two-point first quarter. L’Heureux was pleased with her team’s attention to task as they fought hard until the final horn.
The ball bounced Fryeburg’s direction on Saturday much to the delight of the hometown crowd. FA gained a measure of revenge after the Lakers (3-9) won the first contest 40-24 in Naples, Maine, on Jan. 11.
The Raiders used a stingy defense in the opening quarter to open up a 11-4 lead. They led 25-19 at the break and 34-32 after three periods.
Emery poured in a game-high 16 points, while sophomore Sydney Shaw added 12; Rydman had eight; Walker, seven (hit two 3-pointers); Camden Jones, five; and Shelby Purslow, one.
Ava Smith and Brianna Sargent paced Lake Region with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Cape Elizabeth (1-9) on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Fryeburg was slated to host Gray-New Gloucester (9-5) on Friday for Senior Night, but the game was moved to Saturday at 2 p.m. due to Winter Storm Landon.
The Raiders will be out to avenge a 44-30 loss at Gray on Jan. 13.
Seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adrianna Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker will be honored before tipoff for their commitment and dedication to the program over the las four years.
