(Editor’s note: The following is the third and final part of the Fryeburg Academy Winter Sports Awards which were conducted over the internet on the Fryeburg Academy Athletics’ Facebook page last month. The ceremony had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
FRYEBURG — Athletic Director Sue Thurston honored the winter sports athletes over a 10-day period online on the Fryeburg Academy Athletics Facebook page. Thurston had each of the winter coaches share comments about the award winners for the various sports.
Seniors who were named to the Western Maine Conference All Academic Team for attaining a 3.2 GPA or better were Julianna Stanton in Nordic skiing; Abigail Hewes, Sophie Kummer, Madi McIntyre, Bridget O’Neil and Katherine Trumbull for indoor track; Matt Gunther, Abigail Winterbottom and Lily Nylin for alpine skiing; Merys Carty, Kaylee Emery, Ethan Bain, Janik Glave, Kade Johnson, Calvin Southwick and Jack Watson of basketball; and Firdavs Islomov for wrestling.
Athletes who placed in their State Championships included:
Nordic: Alanna Nataluk placed sixth in the freestyle.
Wrestling: three wrestlers place in the South Qualifier and move onto the State Championships where all three placed — Graham Blood was third, and Job Fox and Eddie Plessinger both placed fourth.
Indoor Track: Jen L’Hommideau was ninth in the 55-meters.
Abigail Hewes was 10th in the 800 meters.
Alpine skiing: Will Marshall placed as the Class A State Runner up in the GS and was sixth in the slalom, while Matt Gunther placed seventh in the slalom.
The Girls alpine team placed in the Class A State Meet.
New England Ski Team Qualifiers: Will Marshall placed sixth at the Alpine Regional Shootouts and represented Team Maine at the New England Championships racing against skiers from all the New
England states as well as Michigan and Wisconsin.
Alanna Natuluk finished third for U16’s and seventh overall to also qualify for the Eastern High School Championships out of the 64 girls that were trying to qualify.
Luke Dupuis finished 10th for U16’s and 22nd overall out of 91 boys in Chittenden, Vermont and the EHSC’s were going to be the following weekend in Gore, New York, but were canceled due to COVID-19.
This is one the first times Coach John Weston can remember that Fryeburg has had two individuals qualify for both U16 and the U18 level teams.
The boys alpine team won the Class A South Sportsmanship Award.
League level highlights
Al-Conference selections are based on the finish in conference championships or the vote of the coaches: Matt Gunther and Will Marshall for alpine skiing.
Alanna Nataluk for Nordic skiing.
Eliza Thorne and Abby Winterbottom for alpine skiing.
Bridget O’Neil for indoor track, Honorable Mention in the 400 meters;
The 4x800-meter relay team of Madi MacIntyre, Hope Duffy, Bridget O”Neil and Abigail Hewes received Honorable Mention.
Job Fox was named All Conference SMAA in wrestling.
Olivia Krugwas named All Conference for alpine skiing.
Additional League Accomplishments
In the Western Maine Conference Basketball League: Calvin Southwick was named to the WMC Basketball All-Defensive Team.
Calvin Southwick and Sierra Lyman participated in the Western Maine Conference Senior All Star Basketball games held at Southern Maine Community College.
At the Western Maine Conference Indoor Track Championships: Bridget O’Neil placed second in the 400 meters, while the 4x800 relay of Madi MacIntyre, Hope Duffy, Bridget O”Neil and Abigail Hewes was also second.
At the Western Maine Conference Nordic Ski Championships: Alanna Nataluk won the freestyle race and placed third in the classic to finish as the Western Maine Conference Nordic Pursuit runner up.
At the Western Maine Conference Alpine Ski Championships: freshman Eliza Thorne placed sixth in the slalom and seventh in the GS. Freshman Samantha Winterbottom placed eighth in the GS. Senior Abby Winterbottom placed 10th in the slalom.
Will Marshall won the GS title and placed fifth in the slalom, while Matt Gunther placed third in the GS and seventh in the slalom.
The girls alpine team was the Western Maine Conference runner up.
The boys alpine team won the Western Maine Conference Championship.
The Howard Ross Award, given annually at the Winter Sports Celebration to a member of the Fryeburg ski community who has provided exceptional contributions to the ski program, went to Bruce Smith.
“Mr. Bruce Smith is 1967 State Nordic Runner-up at FA and member of the second ever state champion ski team from FA,” Thurston said. “A lifelong ski advocate and enthusiast and a most thoughtful and generous donor to the team. He is quietly responsible for many details and traditions of the team. He created the team logo of crossed skis over the FA seal, has donated many local ski artifacts to the ski room, donates sticker decals for all team members to have and is responsible for the team vests. Skiing is very dear to him and he always thanks his coaches and teammates at Fryeburg for instilling the love of the sport. Bruce is still seen attending FA ski races around the region in support of the next generation of FA skiers. On a personal level, Bruce has been an inspiration to many on celebrating the rich history of FA skiing and the importance of continuing to build on that history by teaching skiing to others.”
3 Star Jackets are awarded to athletes who have earned their third Varsity letter. We will get them them to seniors and present the remaining ones at the Fall Sports Celebration. Recipients include:
Ethan Bain, Marcos Barrionuevo, Graham Blood, Lucas Burford, Donny Calderwell, Dana Hamlin, Danali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Kade Johnson, Daniel Koo, Sierra Lyman, Will Marshall, Padric McGrath and Owen Ring.
Congratulations to all!
