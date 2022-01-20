FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team traveled to Poland, Maine, on Tuesday night and came home with a well-earned 68-48 victory and upped its win streak to three in a row.
The Raiders (4-5) played their usual team defense and found the Poland gym to their liking as multiple players scored in double digits agains the Knights (5-5).
Jordan Zerner was particularly sharp for the boys from Fryeburg scoring a team-high 13 points. Bryce Richardson and Gunnar Saunders both wriggled free for 12 points apiece, while co-captains Bobby Hallam and Liam Quinn tickled the twine for 10 and five points, respectively. Bone Douglass added six points, while Geri Daiu had five and Camden Johnson, one.
After a 7-7 opening first eight minutes, the Raiders outscored their hosts 20-14 in he second quarter to lead 37-31 at the break.
FA dominated the third period with a 21-12 run to up its advantage to 58-43 heading into the final quarter.
Apologies to Liam Quinn for not announcing him as the newest captain — he was voted in by his teammates.
Coach Daniel Thomas describes Liam as, “a leader both on and off the floor.”
Quinn, a senior, is in his fourth year on the varsity team. Coach Thomas says “Liam is a player who performs well both on offense and defense, and is a joy to coach.”
After this win, other teams surely will take note of one of the hottest teams in Western Maine. It should also be mentioned that while Zerner was lighting it up on offense he also shut down Poland’s leading scorer.
Fryeburg was scheduled to host Waynflete (3-4) on Thursday night. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are slated to travel to Naples, Maine, to play rival Lake Region (5-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. FA is looking for a season-sweep of the Lakers after winning the first tilt 65-50 at the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 11.
