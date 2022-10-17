FA football - owen galligan run

Senior Owen Galligan dashes down the field in Fryeburg Academy's game against Poland on Sept. 3. The Raiders won 24-6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy football team didn't mind a little more time on the gridiron but left town with a thrilling 20-18 victory on the road over the Westbrook Blue Blazes on Saturday afternoon.

The win lifted David Turners Raiders to 4-3 on the season and keep them in the thick of the playoff chase.

