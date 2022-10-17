WESTBROOK, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy football team didn't mind a little more time on the gridiron but left town with a thrilling 20-18 victory on the road over the Westbrook Blue Blazes on Saturday afternoon.
The win lifted David Turners Raiders to 4-3 on the season and keep them in the thick of the playoff chase.
Westbrook scored first, but Fryeburg scored just before halftime. Coach Turner used a timeout to save enough time for the Raiders to score when Owen Galligan wriggled free to rush for a touchdown to tie the score at six. Galligan is no longer a surprise to opponents. Teams now see him as a threat and much gameplay for him. Fryeburg’s pass for the conversion after the touchdown was incomplete.
The conversion after touchdown was an important dilemma that faced both teams. Neither team had a kicker. If they had, the point after touchdown may have been the difference.
Westbrook failed to score a single point after a touchdown in three chances. Fryeburg had the same problem. The inability of either team meant the score was deadlocked at 6-6 at halftime.
The Raiders took the second-half kickoff and marched right down the field for a touchdown. FA went for two and once again failed in the attempt.
Fryeburg put together another long drive down to the Westbrook one, but the Blazes came up with a huge defensive stand and got the ball on downs. Westbrook seized that momentum and drove the length of the field to tie the game. The extra-point attempt was stopped by the boys from Fryeburg, setting the stage for extra football.
This one was decided in overtime. The crowd on both sides was getting antsy as watching a game that is tied for such a long time can be exhausting. Westbrook got the ball first at the Raider 10-yard line. The Blazes ran the ball down to the Raider goal line before scoring on a QB rollout right and a flip pass to a receiver in the end zone.
The Blue Blazes failed on their attempt at the two-point attempt. Always alert, Gunnar Saunders and Caleb Micklon batted the conversion pass down. Westbrook now led 18 to 12.
As the drama built, it was Fryeburg’s opportunity with the ball on the Westbrook 10-yard line. The Raiders had to score, or they would lose. A score and an extra point conversion meant victory.
The Raiders ran behind their powerful offensive line, referred to as “The Great Wall.” Saunders followed senior running back Haden Fox and “The Great Wall” into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown on a five-yard run.
The Raiders were a successful two-point away from victory. Saunders handed the ball off to Fox, and behind the push of the offensive line, he rushed the ball straight up the middle for the game-winning conversion.
The Raiders drained by the massive effort of the afternoon took a moment to lay down in the Westbrook end zone allowing their victory to sink in.
Points of interest: There was a strong wind that blew all afternoon down the middle of the field making play-calling and punting difficult. Cam Johnson had two excellent punts into the wind to secure field position for the Raiders. On one of those punts, the snap was high throwing off his timing but he caught the snap and ran around the left end before punting the ball on the run. Remember, when you are punting into the wind, the center is snapping with the wind. Also, the Raiders blocked two Westbrook extra-point kick attempts.
The Raiders are scheduled to face undefeated Leavitt (7-0) this Friday to kick off Homecoming Weekend at the Academy at 7 p.m.
Prior to the finale, the Raiders will honor seniors Jose Manuel Urquiza Francis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Colton McCarthy, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Joshua Wake for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
