WINDSOR, Conn. — The New Hampshire State Champion Berlin Ryan-Scammon Post 36 wrapped up its baseball season over the weekend, going 1-2 to finish fourth overall at the New England American Legion Junior Championships in Windsor.

“Well, it was a helluva ride this season,” Coach DJ Johnson posted on Facebook. “Lots of ups and downs. Finished the season as state champions and fourth in the northeast!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.