CONWAY — The Kennett High Nordic Eagles are soaring this season. With three skate races completed so far, the girls team is undefeated and the boys won two of three meets. Taking first in every race, junior Theo Castonguay is undefeated overall this season. Sophomore Carli Krebs tops the ladies, holding a win and a third place finish overall.
The Eagles faced White Mountains Regional High School and Berlin at Great Glen on Jan 13 where both KHS teams took first place. Castonguay beat the second place finisher by 2 minutes to take first place. Teammates senior Sam Alkalay took fourth and freshman Micah White was fifth. The ladies held the podium for Kennett with sophomore Carli Krebs blazing the line in first first place and finishing 63 seconds in front of teammate senior Lia Anzaldi, who took second junior Grace Perley, who was a close third.
The Eagles skied against Inter-Lakes, Plymouth and Gilford in Sandwich on Jan. 19. The Kennett boys were second to Gilford, with Castonguay taking first place individually. Senior Dominick Perry was eighth and Alkalay took 13th.
Overall, Castonguay took the lead against Eastern Championship skiers from Gilford — Aiden Bondaz and Mitchell Townsend. Castonguay, starting in the fifth heat, overtook Bondaz for first place by 15 seconds. The Kennett girls took first in Sandwich to Gilford, with Anzaldi holding a fourth place finish, Krebs taking fifth and Kathryn Hawkes toeing the line in sixth place. Anzaldi finished just under a minute behind leader Catherine Stow of Gilford.
The Kennett boys took win at WMRHS. Castonguay took first, overtaking the second place finisher by 85 seconds. Perry, Alkalay and senior Caleb White held fifth, sixth and seventh place positions, respectively. The girls also dominated, holding a first place for the team, with Perley, Krebs and Anzaldi skiing in at second, third and fourth places, respectively, overall.
The Eagles are slated to race at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Jackson Ski Touring on Feb. 18.
These are their last two races for the season. State Championships are scheduled for March 2-3 at Great Glen Trails.
