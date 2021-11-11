FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy senior Alana Nataluk and sophomore Isabel Macht ran in the rain on a muddy course in the Class B State Cross-Country Championships on the Belfast XC Course in Belfast, Maine, on Oct. 30.
Nataluk finished 12th overall, just missing qualifying for the prestigious New England Cross-Country Championships.
“Conditions were very muddy and slippery,” said Bill Reilly, Raiders’ head coach. “Many girls fell on turns. We had the last race, so it was really sloppy but that is what makes cross-country so challenging. You take what Mother Nature dishes out out and do the best you can.
In a field of 100 girls in the 5K race, Hadley Mahoney, a sophomore from Cape Elizabeth, who won the Southern Maine Class B Regional Cross-Country Championships at Twin Brook Recreation Park in Cumberland, Maine, the week before, won the race by 34 seconds in 18:46.
Fellow sophomores Cary Drake of York and Annie Reynolds of Greely rounded out the top three, finishing second and third, respectively (just as they had at the Southern Maine Class B Regional, in 19:20 and 19:43.
Nataluk crossed the finish line in 21:05, post a time identical to the previous week when she was was fourth overall at Twin Brook.
“Alana completed a fine four years of varsity cross-country as the number No. 1 runner on the team all 4 years and a trip to the State Meet final all 4 years,” said Reilly. “She just missed out on New Englands.”
Macht, who was 28th in 22:47 a the Class B South Regional, finished 44th on Saturday in 22:54.
“Isabel is taking up where Alana has left off,” Reilly said. “As a sophomore in her first year of cross-country she has qualified and run a great State Meet. She is on track to join a long list of state class female runners from Fryeburg Academy who have done the team proud over the last 32 years.”
Mt. Desert Island took team honors for the girls with its top five runners placing in the top 15 to score 46 points. Cape Elizabeth was a distant second with 102, while Greely rounded out the podium in third with 106 points.
Team honors for the boys went to Freeport with 86 points (the team paled five runners in the top 26), followed by York, 114, and Cape Elizabeth, 131.
Individually, 102 boys took park in the race, which was won by senior Connor Dangle of Medomak Valley in 16:35.
Leavitt junior Logan Ouellette, who won the Class B South Regional by 23 seconds the previous week, was second in 16:48, while senior Owen Patry of Cape Elizabeth was third in 17:08.
At the Southern Maine Class B Regional Cross-Country Championships, the Fryeburg girls finished ninth out of 13 scoring teams (you need five finishers to post a team score).
“The girl's team finished in the top 10 in ninth place just two places from qualifying (as a team for the State Meet),” said Reilly.
For the girls, Cape Elizabeth won the meet with 79 points, narrowly edging York and Lincoln, which both finished with 82 points to tie for second, but York had a faster 1-5 split at 21:47 to Lincoln’s 22:14.
Fryeburg was ninth with 250 points, finishing behind rival Lake Region, which was eighth with 209 points.
Nataluk, who has qualified for the State Meet all four years, was fourth overall, leading the girls from Fryeburg in 21:05. She was followed by teammates Macht, 28th, 22:47; Hannah Nguyen, 65th, 26:18; Enna Carbone, 76th, 27:59; Amanda Howe, 79th, 28:09; Kacy-Jane Clark, 83rd, 33:44; and Sophie Milo, 86th, 38:42.
For the boys, York turned in a solid team effort to win the title with 61 points, while Freeport was second, 94, and Cape Elizabeth took third, 96.
Fryeburg was 14th with 423 points, finishing six points ahead of Gardiner.
Fryeburg was led by sophomore Authur Baptista, who was 65th in 20:30. He was followed by fellow Raiders James Lougee, 87th, 23:09; Andrew Irwin, 89th, 23:13; Isaac Twombly-Wiser, 23:25; and Chris Kwon, 92nd, 24:13.
