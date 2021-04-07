You’ll be hard pressed to find a more driven athlete than Theo Castonguay. The Kennett High junior, who will graduate a year early this spring, not only plays three sports for the Eagles, but also has competed on the national scene in biathlon for a number of years. As the youngest competitor in his class, Theo turned a lot of heads at the U.S. Nationals in Montana last month. Aside from being one of the top cross-country skiers in the Granite State, he’s also becoming quite the marksman.
Age: 16.
Family: sister, Grace; mom, Lynne and dad, Ted.
Hometown: Jackson
Grade: Junior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Nordic, mountain biking and track.”
How long have you been playing: “I have been a nordic skier since I was 9; I started competing in biathlon when I was 11.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “I am, so far this season, undefeated in high school racing.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “I decided to graduate a year early with the class of '21. I'm taking an online college class so I can meet this goal. COVID has allowed me to advance my training substantially because I am remote.”
What's your goal for the future: “My goal is to ski race for a Division I university, and to one day ski in the Biathlon World Cup for Team USA as well as qualify for the Olympics.
Pre-game rituals: “Before every race, I like to listen to music while I warm up and assess the course. I warm up for about an hour, as well as test wax, think about race strategy, and get ‘in the zone.’”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “Dominick Perry always brings the fun, and isn't afraid to have to have a laugh during practice or races.”
Favorite food: “Steak.”
Favorite movies: “‘The Wolf of Wallstreet.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Top Gear.’”
Favorite athlete: “Martin Fourcade.”
Favorite sports team: “Team USA Biathlon and Nordic.”
Favorite subject: “History.”
Advice for future Eagles: “It all comes down to who is willing to work the hardest. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.
Future plans: “Perfect my skiing and continue my training while on a nordic club team during my postgraduate year, and eventually ski for a D1 university.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Whitney Robbins.”
