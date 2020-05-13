CONWAY — Sophie Killeen is ready for the next chapter in her life, which will come this fall when she attends Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where she plans to study cooperate communications and play Division II soccer for the Falcons.
A member of the Kennett Life of an Athlete Leadership Team, Sophie is a four-year letter winner and three-time captain of the Eagles in soccer. She has earned All-State recognition twice and is known for her tenacity on the field, competitiveness and desire to make those around her better. She embraces the term leader.
Age: 18.
Family: "Jamie Killeen (dad), Michele Killeen (mom)."
Hometown? "Chocorua."
Grade? "Senior."
Sports you play at KHS?
“Varsity soccer.”
How long have you been playing?
“Fifteen years.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment?
“Beating Plymouth in overtime, and every game I got to take the field with a great group of girls.”
What's your goal for the future?
“To play Division II soccer at Bentley University with a recovered stronger ACL.”
Pre-game rituals?
“Hype music, pre-wrap, STRETCH.”
Favorite food?
“Pasta.”
Favorite movies?
“‘Dead Poets Society,’ ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Harry Potter.’”
Favorite television show? “Criminal Minds.”
Favorite athlete?
“This is such a hard question! I respect and admire all athletes but my favorite is probably Julie Ertz or Alex Morgan.”
Favorite sports team?
“U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and every New England sports team.”
Favorite subject?
“English/language and business.”
Advice for future Eagles?
“Get the most out of every moment and never let anything stop you from reaching your goals.”
Future plans?
“Attend Bentley University and study corporate communications and maybe get my masters in business administration with a minor in criminal justice. I am committed to Bentley for soccer and can’t wait to get back on the pitch stronger and better than ever. I plan to travel and go see the world, and can’t wait for what is ahead.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet?
“This is another tough one but probably Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan.”
