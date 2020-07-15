Age: 18.
Family: Julie Ballance (mom), Chris Wood (step dad) and Nate Fletcher (dad)
Hometown: Madison.
Grade: Senior.
Sports: "Golf, basketball and baseball."
How long have you been playing: “I have been playing all three for as long as I can remember. I remember my dad throwing me wiffle balls at me in the backyard as soon as I was able to stand on my own.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “This is a tough one probably either winning the state championship in golf this year or making it to the final four my sophomore year in baseball.”
What's your goal for the future: “To play college baseball and study sports marketing and then come back to the valley and help local sports businesses grow.”
Pre-game rituals: “Eat some caramel M&Ms.”
Favorite food: "Lobster."
Favorite television show: “‘The Blacklist’ and ‘The Office.’”
Favorite movies: “’Good Will Hunting’ and ‘The Sandlot.’”
Favorite athlete: “Ronald Ocuna from the Atlanta Braves.”
Favorite sports team: “The Boston Red Sox.”
Favorite Subject: “Marketing (shoutout Greg Allain).”
Advice for future Eagles: “Don’t be afraid to work harder than EVERYONE else, including your teammates.”
Future plans: “Attend Thomas College and study sports marketing then come back to the valley and help local businesses. Also to improve on the baseball field in every way.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet?
“I would love to meet David Ortiz.”
