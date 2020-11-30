Meet the Athletes - Parker Coleman

Parker Coleman is a leader on and off the field at Kennett High School. The talented senior was a three-year starter at quarterback and led the Eagles to the playoffs this fall. A team captain, he was honored last month as the recipient of the prestigious Sam Fuller Award, the oldest award given out in KHS athletics.
Parker also excels on the baseball field both with his bat at the plate and his glove in the outfield. He also creates havoc on the base paths for the Eagles.
Parker hopes to play baseball in college.
Age: 17 years.
Family: Noah (dad), Kristin (mom), Ashton (sister).
Hometown: Albany.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: football and baseball.
How long have you been playing: since 5 years old.
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Beating Plymouth on Homecoming 2019.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you? “COVID-19 has impacted me having a normal, full high school experience. Thankfully, I live in a community and state that have been proactive and has tried to keep our school, sports and opportunities as safe and normal for us all. I am extremely grateful for that.”
What's your goal for the future: “Go to college and play baseball, get my pilot license.”
Pre-game rituals: “Listen to country music to relax and focus.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “All the senior football players, I have played sports with most of them for over 10 years and feel lucky to get the opportunity to play this senior year football season together.”
Favorite food: “Crab and steak.”
Favorite movies: “;’The Blindside,’ ‘Remember the Titans.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air.’”
Favorite athlete: “Kyler Murray.”
Favorite sports team: “Patriots.”
Favorite subject: “Machine Tool Technology.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Live each day of high school to the fullest because it will be over before you know it.”
Future plans: “Play college baseball, come back to Conway and work in our family company.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Kyler Murray.”
