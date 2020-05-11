CONWAY — Oops, one Eagle — Trevor LaRusso — was accidentally omitted from the Kennett High seniors who were to be among those honored April 6 at the annual New Hampshire scholar-athlete awards ceremony in Concord, but the ceremonies for Division II an IV athletes (and Division I and III on April 7) was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. KHS was originally slatted to have 36 students honored but the inclusion of LaRusso, who was a standout in football, ice hockey and lacrosse, the number should have been 37.
LaRusso plans to attend Southern New Hampshire University where he will study criminal justice and play Division II lacrosse for the Penmen.
The event, sponsored by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association, was scheduled to be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on April 6. This was the 33rd year for females and the 22nd year for males to receive these highly distinguished awards.
Kennett boys and girls included Sierra Abrams, who does cross-country, alpine skiing ad outdoor track; Helen Badger, soccer and Nordic skiing; Keith Badger, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; Braeden Bailey, football, basketball and tennis; Julian Brochu, cross-country, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Sylvie Brustin, soccer, ski jumping and tennis; Grace Castonguay, cross-country, Nordic skiing and lacrosse; Glennys Chambers, field hockey and tennis; Elizabeth Cote, soccer and basketball; Eva Drummond, field hockey, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Will Eaton, football, basketball and baseball; Evan Eldridge, golf and ski jumping; Riley Fletcher, golf, basketball and baseball; Hannah Frittenburg, field hockey and lacrosse; Connor Glavin, golf and alpine skiing; Jackson Gordon, soccer and basketball; Helen Hill, soccer and softball; Grace Jarell, cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track; Dominic Jones, football, ice hockey and baseball; Ben Klementovich, cross-country, indoor track and tennis; Ciera MacDonald, field hockey and tennis; Madelyn Marcotte, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; James McCarthy, soccer and tennis; Maggie Miller, soccer and tennis; Reilly Murphy, soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse; Jackson Ogren, football and basketball; Justin Olson, football, basketball and baseball; Audrey Orsino, volleyball and tennis; Josie Phaneuf, field hockey and lacrosse; Natalie Shaw, field hockey and softball; Sophie Stimpson, cross-country and outdoor track; Matthew Synnott, soccer and tennis; Skylar Terry, soccer and lacrosse; Nadia Van Dyne, soccer, ski jumping and outdoor track; Jack Wheeler, football, indoor track and tennis; and Miles Woodbury, golf and ice hockey.
NHIAA high school student-athletes from throughout New Hampshire were recognized for achieving academic and athletic excellence. Award recipients are nominated each year by their school principals based on criteria that require the high school seniors to have a B-plus grade point average, letter and be currently active in at least two varsity sports, participate in community service activities and serve as role models to their peers.
Each student-athlete will receive an award certificate and a commemorative pin.
