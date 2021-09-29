MANCHESTER — Competing in the largest cross-country meet in the Granite State – the 46th annual Manchester Invitational at Derryfield Park, the Kennett High boys and girls more than held their own on Saturday. The KHS girls’ team finished sixth overall out of 26 schools and was the third-ranked team among Division II schools.
“There were over 1,700 runners for eight different races,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “There was a slew of runners. It was an incredible experience. We hadn’t been there in probably 15 years.”
He added: “It went really well. It was in the mid- to high-70s by the time we ran, it was bordering on being hot. Our girl's team ran 8 seconds faster per runner than they did at White Mountains the week before. For them to finish sixth out of 26 schools and to be third in DII behind only Oyster River and Souhegan, I was really pleased. We beat Coe-Brown, Lebanon, Kearsarge and Hanover.”
The top six schools at the Division II Championships, to be held at Derryfield Park next month, will qualify for the prestigious Meet of Champions. KHS just missed out last year, finishing seventh in the state meet.
In the girl's small school varsity race, Harwood High from Vermont took team honors with 77 points while Pentucket High from West Newbury, Mass., was second with 87 points, and Hopkinton took third with 92.
Kennett was sixth with 208 points, finishing behind Souhegan, 96 points, and Oyster River, 120.
There were 205 runners in the 5K race, which was won by senior Ava Thurston of Harwood in 19:03. She led by 2 seconds after the opening mile, stretched the advantage to 5 seconds at the two-mile marker and won by 19 seconds overall.
Souhegan senior Chloe Trudel was second in 19:22, while Oyster River freshman Mackenzie Cook took third in 19:45.
Amy Burton led Kennett as the senior crossed the finish line in 20:59 in 19th place. She averaged a 6:46 per mile pace.
Teammate Piper Lopashanski was 39th in 21:48, followed by Grace Perley, 46th, 21:58; Kaylee McLellan, 63rd, 22:43; Ella Ugino, 77th, 23:15; McKayla Dockham, 99th, 23:49; and Rylie Walker, 116th, 24:32.
You need five runners to finish the race to post a team score. For the Kennett boys, the Eagles only had four runners in the varsity small school race.
Oyster River took team honors with 64 points, followed by Hanover, 101, and Windham rounded out the top three with 123 points.
In a field of 218 runners, Gilford junior Patrick Gandini won the race in 16:16. He ran at a 5:14 per mile pace, leading by just a second after two miles and finished seven seconds ahead of Sanborn junior Jared Khalil, who was second in 16:23. His brother, Tyson Khalil, a sophomore, was third in 16:52.
Kennett junior Ben Biche led the boys from Conway, placing 66th in 19:04, running a 6:09 pace. He was followed by Tristen Smith, 72nd, 19:14; Patrick Laughland, 75th, 19:19; and Nolan Proulx, 140th, 20:56.
“With 150-230 runners in each race, the boys and girls really had to work at running in a pack,” Livingston said. “We’ll see probably 70 to 80 fewer runners at the divisional meets.”
He added: “We got to experience all of the best runners in the state, way too many runners, and run on the Division II course. What everyone did was they raced well and the effort was there.”
The KHS girls finished 11th as a team in the girls JV B race, which was won by Champlain Valley. There were 160 runners in the race.
Senior Sloan Guillian of Burlington High in Vermont won the race in 21:41, while Champlain Valley freshman Kate Silverman was second, 22:26, and Bedford junior Mishelena Raduazo placed third, 22:42.
Sophomore Molly DellaValla led the Eagles, finishing 19th in 23:56. She was followed by Stephanie Kendzierski, 69th, 25:54; Catherine Shackford, 73rd, 26:09; Mara Taylor, 97th, 27:19; and Lauren Violette, 105th, 27:47.
In the JV C race, run over two miles, Kennett’s Maya Gove was 36th, 18:08, while Eliah Feil was 60th, 19:39.
For the boys, in the JV B race, Om Patel was 254th in 32:47.
The Eagles are scheduled to host the Kennett Invitational this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Kennett Middle School in Conway Village with the varsity race for the girls followed by the varsity boys and finally the JV boys and girls running simultaneously.
“I’m looking forward to our race,” said Livingston. “The Oyster River girls will be there along with the Oyster River boys and Portsmouth. We have eight or nine schools planning to attend.”
